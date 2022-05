Teacher, coach, township supervisor, church deacon, Jim Sheets is a man with many titles. But since his wife's death earlier this year, caregiver is one title he is struggling to let go of. That's when he was introduced to composers Molly Sturges and Tim Jones. They wanted to work with Jim to turn his life and stories into lyrics for a new original song. As Jim helps with songwriting, he finds he begins to grieve the loss of his wife.

