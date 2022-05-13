ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

‘Summer House’ alum Hannah Berner marries Des Bishop

By Caroline Blair
Page Six
Page Six
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42ZfQl_0fdbd04W00

Hannah Berner and Des Bishop are married !

The “Summer House” alum, 30, and her comedian beau, 46, tied the knot at his home in the Hamptons Friday night, surrounded by their close friends and family.

Berner wore gorgeous white wedding gown with a lacy bodice and thin straps, as seen in an Instagram Story post from pal Ted Jones.

She accessorized her bridal look with a sweet “H + D” detail painted on her ring fingernail.

Meanwhile, groom went with dark blue suit for the beachside celebration.

The lovebirds also added their own personal touches to their special day by incorporating custom cocktails for their beloved cat and dog: “Butter’s Bellini” and “Romeo’s Martini.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32DqZf_0fdbd04W00
“Summer House” alum Hannah Berner and comedian Des Bishop tied the knot on the beach.
tedjonesworld/Instagram

The couple had an intimate rehearsal dinner on Thursday night, also at the house. Berner went with a long-sleeve white crochet maxi dress with cutouts at the hips.

Berner’s former co-stars Ciara Miller and Paige DeSorbo – who brought along “Southern Charm” boyfriend Craig Conover – appeared to be the only cast members who made the cut.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fsPji_0fdbd04W00
Berner and Bishop treated guests to signature cocktails named after their beloved pets.
desbishop/Instagram

While the newlyweds chose not to have any bridesmaids or groomsmen for their ceremony, Berner hosted a wild Miami bachelorette party with Miller, 26, and DeSorbo, 29, and other friends one month ago.

The comedians began dating in July 2020 after Bishop slid into Berner’s Instagram DMs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IVQ6p_0fdbd04W00
Conover and DeSorbo were some of the few Bravolebrities who received an invite.
NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

They moved in together later that fall, and Bishop popped the question on Valentine’s Day 2021 with a brilliant-cut diamond set on an 18-karat yellow gold band .

“We’re very excited. It all happened so fast, but when you know, you know,” Berner told People shortly after getting engaged. ”He lets me be me, and we laugh together. I make him laugh, and he makes me laugh.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2D59Xi_0fdbd04W00
Bishop briefly appeared on “Summer House” when he visited Berner for a weekend getaway in Season 5.
desbishop/Instagram

She added, “I really just fell in love with how his mind works. And I really listen to his advice, and I really just respect him.”

Comments / 0

Related
Page Six

Craig Conover, Austen Kroll get into physical fight in ‘Southern Charm’ trailer

Craig Conover’s months-long feud with pal Austen Kroll came to a head with a literal chokehold. In a new trailer for “Southern Charm,” the friends — who had a falling out over Kroll’s behavior on “Summer House” — get in a heated conversation while waiting for a car ride home after an event and get into a physical altercation. “Craig, chill the f–k out,” Kroll tells him mid-fight. Kroll, 34, ends up pinning Conover, 33, to a car while they continue swearing and fighting. The clip then cuts to Conover with Kroll in a chokehold and dragging him to the ground. “Say ‘I’m...
TV SERIES
Page Six

Lisa Hochstein ‘blindsided’ by divorce, Lenny’s ‘reckless’ new relationship

Lisa Hochstein says she was “blindsided” by husband Lenny Hochstein’s decision to divorce her after 12 years of marriage. “With two young children involved, as a mom I’m going to focus all of my energy and time on them,” the “Real Housewives of Miami” star said in an exclusive statement to Page Six via her spokesperson Monday. “I’m blindsided by his behavior and reckless handling of the situation,” she added. Lisa, 39, and Lenny, 55, share two children: son Logan, 6, and daughter Elle, 2. Lenny announced to Page Six exclusively Monday that he was divorcing Lisa and also confirmed he is seeing someone...
RELATIONSHIPS
Page Six

‘RHOM’ stars Lisa and Lenny Hochstein are getting divorced

“The Real Housewives of Miami” stars Lisa Hochstein and Lenny Hochstein are divorcing. The famed plastic surgeon told Page Six exclusively Monday that he and the reality star are going their separate ways after 12 years of marriage — after initially denying it to us. “Lisa and I are getting divorced,” he said over the phone. “A few weeks ago, I denied this because because I am trying my best to protect my family during this process. This is a very difficult time, and I would ask for some privacy so that we can best take care of our children who mean...
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
Page Six

‘RHOA’ recap: Drew’s assistant allegedly spreads gay rumor about her husband

Drew Sidora’s assistant Anthony allegedly spread a rumor that her husband, Ralph Pittman, is gay on Sunday night’s episode of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta.”  The tea was spilled at the third birthday party for Kenya Moore’s daughter, Brooklyn, when Sidora, 37, brought up speculation that co-star Shereé Whitfield stiffed Anthony out of money when he previously worked for the She by Shereé designer.  After Whitfield, 52, vehemently denied the allegation, her pal Fatum stepped in to ask, “Isn’t [Anthony] the same guy who told you her husband is gay?” Whitfield avoided the question by looking down. A confused Sidora then demanded clarity...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Des Bishop
Page Six

Lauren Bushnell: I hit ‘rock bottom’ after breakup with ‘Bachelor’ Ben Higgins

Lauren Bushnell reached an all-time low when her breakup with former “Bachelor” Ben Higgins played out in the public eye in 2017. “I was really in a low place. I was kind of at that rock bottom place,” Bushnell, 32, tells Page Six exclusively while promoting her partnership with Wyndham and its Extra Mile initiative. “I needed to get there, though, in order to reflect and figure out who I was and what I wanted,” she elaborates. “I think I needed to just be alone, refocus on myself and rebuild who I was without a camera in my face.” The early stages of...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Britney Spears, Sam Asghari ‘expanding’ family ‘soon’ after miscarriage

Britney Spears’ fiancé, Sam Asghari, shared that they want to expand their family “soon” despite the pop star recently suffering a miscarriage. “We have felt your support. We are taking thinks positively and moving forward with our future,” Asghari wrote on his Instagram Story Monday. “It’s hard but we are not alone. Thank you for respecting our privacy. We will be expanding our family soon ❤️.” The “Sometimes” singer, 40, announced Saturday that she and Asghari, 28, had lost their “miracle baby.” “It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that we have lost our miracle baby early in the pregnancy,” read...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Valerie Bertinelli officially ends 10-year marriage to Tom Vitale

Valerie Bertinelli has officially ended her 10-year marriage with Tom Vitale. The Food Network host, 62, signed on the dotted line on Thursday — effectively putting an end to the pair’s ill-fated union, according to People. Bertinelli filed the amended petition in Los Angeles Superior Court on Thursday, citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split. Divorce papers obtained by People show Vitale and Bertinelli have been separated since December 2019 and do not have any children together. Documents also confirm the pair have a prenuptial agreement which “is in full force and effect and fully binding on the parties,” according to the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Page Six

Scammer Anna Delvey holding art show: ‘My narrative, my perspective’

Society scammer Anna Delvey is continuing to try and drop the con from con artist. Following the popularity of a “Free Anna” art show in the Lower East Side in March — which featured work done by Delvey and redrawn by fellow artist and former con Alfredo Martinez — Delvey is launching her first solo exhibition, titled “Allegedly,” on Thursday at the Public Hotel.   “This is a collection of sketches I’ve created while in ICE Orange County detention,” Delvey explained in a statement to Page Six. “I wanted to capture some of the moments of the past years, both never-seen-before and iconic, using the limited...
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer House#Cat And Dog#Instagram Story#Desorbo
Page Six

Leonardo DiCaprio appears to comfort Camila Morrone on the beach

Perhaps some people don’t enjoy long walks on the beach? Camila Morrone appeared visibly upset while on a sandy stroll in Malibu with boyfriend Leonardo DiCaprio over the weekend. Paparazzi snapped away as the makeup-free model, 27, and sunglass-sporting actor, 47, walked side by side along the shore, both barefoot. During what appeared to be a tense discussion with DiCaprio, Morrone was seen making a furrowed facial expression and grand gesture with her hand. The “Wolf of Wall Street” star appeared to listen intently as he kept his gaze toward the ground. During another moment, the two were seen holding hands and staring at...
MALIBU, CA
Page Six

Why Kandi Burruss didn’t watch ‘RHOA’ co-stars on ‘Ultimate Girls Trip’

Kandi Burruss didn’t need to watch “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip” because she got an earful from pals Kenya Moore and Cynthia Bailey upon their return. “I heard enough about it because I heard Kenya’s side and I heard Cynthia’s side, unfortunately,” Burruss, 46, revealed on Monday’s episode of the “Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef” podcast. She added that she “did not want to be in the middle of that” because she “love[s] both of them.” During the seven-episode mini-season, Moore and Bailey — who went into filming as close friends and co-stars — grew apart as the former began...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Sean Penn reunites with ex Leila George after divorce was finalized

Sean Penn and his ex-wife, Leila George, were spotted having an amicable encounter at a beach in Coney Island on Monday, nearly a month after they finalized their divorce. The friendly exes were photographed in good spirits as they both took turns petting their dog, which they adopted together in 2017. It appears George, 31, stopped by to hangout with Penn, 61, while he took breaks from filming for his upcoming film, “Black Flies,” at the Brooklyn tourist spot. The Australian actress appeared dressed down with gray sweats, a light blue hoodie, tank top, sneakers, black sunglasses, and her hair half-up, half-down in...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

‘Schitt’s Creek’ star Sarah Levy is pregnant, expecting first baby with husband

Sarah Levy is pregnant with her and husband Graham Outerbridge’s first child. The “Schitt’s Creek” alum, 35, revealed the news with an Instagram photo of her bare baby bump on Monday. “We’ll take all the salt & vinegar chips and the hottest hot sauce you have, thx!” the actress, who played Twyla Sands on the sitcom, captioned the social media upload. In the sweet shot, the expectant star gazed down at her budding belly while wearing a fedora, an unbuttoned white top and striped shorts. Levy’s former costar Annie Murphy commented, “REMEMBER HOW YOU’RE PREGNANT?!” The news came seven months after the Canada native married...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Page Six

Fans defend Lily-Rose for staying silent on Johnny Depp, Amber Heard trial

Social media users have jumped to Lily-Rose Depp’s defense after she received a barrage of hate comments from her father’s superfans over her silence. The 22-year-old daughter of Johnny Depp, who is currently embroiled in a court battle with ex-wife Amber Heard, hasn’t posted on social media since the trial began on April 11. Fans of the “Pirates of the Caribbean” actor took to her April 9 Instagram post to demand she break her silence about her father’s court case. The actor, 58, is currently suing Heard, 36, over a 2018 Washington Post op-ed she wrote, in which she labeled herself a victim...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Leni Klum, 18, borrows mom Heidi’s dress for prom night

Leni Klum is following in mom Heidi’s fashionable footsteps in more ways than one. Not only is the 18-year-old pursuing her own modeling career, but she recently dipped into her famous parent’s covetable closet to find the perfect prom dress. Leni posted Instagram photos Monday showing off her black strapless number for the big night, captioning the snaps, “prom night in mamas [sic] dress 🖤.” Heidi, 48, dropped a heart-eyed emoji in the comments, while the blond beauty’s longtime hairstylist, Lorenzo Martin, called the look “perfection.” Heidi wore the satiny style back in 1998 for the filming of “Comic Relief VIII,” a live comedy...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Page Six

Melissa Gorga has ‘no guilt’ about ending friendship with Teresa Giudice

Her clear conscience is “On Display.” Melissa Gorga revealed in a new interview that making a decision to end her friendship with “Real Housewives of New Jersey” castmate and sister-in-law Teresa Giudice came guilt-free.  “I truly feel like I have hit every avenue,” Gorga, 42, told Dylan Hafer on Monday’s episode of Betches’ “Mention It All” podcast. “I have no guilt.” The former singer said that she feels “a little free” after she and Giudice, 49, made a pact to stop pretending they like each other during the three-part “RHONJ” Season 12 reunion.  “It’s OK to say that [Teresa and I] don’t have the...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Elle King claims Jack Harlow shut door on her at Billboard Music Awards 2022

Elle King claims Jack Harlow shut a door on her at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards, but an insider tells Page Six exclusively that the rapper did nothing of the sort. “@jackharlow shut his dressing room door when I passed by in my wheelchair and said hi🤷‍♀️✌️#bbmas @bbmas,” the Americana singer, 32, captioned an Instagram post Sunday night along with a selfie of her using a cane to stand. A source familiar with the situation, however, insists to Page Six that Harlow, 24, did greet King and never shut the door on her. “He definitely said hi to her, and it was just time for...
MUSIC
Page Six

‘Gossip Girl’ alum Jessica Szohr engaged to NHL player Brad Richardson

XOXO! “Gossip Girl” alum Jessica Szohr announced her engagement to NHL player Brad Richardson on Instagram Monday. “I said yes!” the actress captioned a black-and-white selfie showing the lovebirds celebrating with a little bubbly, making sure her large, round diamond ring was in clear view. Szohr then shared the post on her Instagram Story followed by a short video showing her getting glam for a “press day.” Her former “Gossip Girl” co-star, Chace Crawford, was among the many social media users who flooded the sweet announcement with congratulatory messages. “Love you guys,” Crawford, 36, gushed. Szohr, who played Vanessa Abrams on the hit CW series, and Richardson,...
NFL
Page Six

Nick Jonas calls his, Priyanka Chopra’s daughter Malti a ‘gift’ after NICU stay

Nick Jonas called his daughter, Malti, a “gift” following the infant’s extended NICU stay. “Life is beautiful,” the Jonas Brothers member, 29, gushed during a “Today” show appearance when asked about becoming a new dad. “She’s a gift,” the “Jealous” singer added. “We’re just so blessed.” Jonas and the “Quantico” alum, 39, revealed in January that their daughter had arrived via surrogate. The couple shared a photo of their baby girl earlier this month, revealing that Malti spent “100 plus days in the NICU” and was finally home. “Every family’s journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Lisa Hochstein’s husband, Lenny, gets handsy with new woman amid breakup rumors

“Real Housewives of Miami” star Lisa Hochstein’s husband, Lenny Hochstein, fueled breakup rumors after getting handsy with another woman Friday night. The plastic surgeon, 55, was caught showing PDA with a mystery brunette while hanging out in front of Miami hotspot Prime 112 in a viral TikTok video posted Sunday. “[Lenny] came in and looked like he was on a double date with this girl and another couple,” a spy tells Page Six, adding, “They had a long dinner and drinks.”  We’re told Lisa, 39, is completely shocked Lenny is not even trying to hide that he is seeing someone new. A friend of...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Maye Musk stars on cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2022 at 74

Maye Musk is a bathing beauty. The 74-year-old model, dietician and mother of Tesla billionaire Elon Musk covers the 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue wearing a ruffled Maygel Coronel one-piece ($345) and gold palm tree earrings. “To be a swimsuit model for Sports Illustrated, people would’ve locked me away as a crazy lady,” Musk told the mag. “I’m very excited that they’ve decided that even older women can wear swimsuits and look great. I think it’s really going to change how women feel when they walk out in their swimsuits.” The “A Woman Makes a Plan” author, who attended the 2022 Met Gala earlier...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Page Six

106K+
Followers
12K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy