‘Summer House’ alum Hannah Berner marries Des Bishop

Hannah Berner and Des Bishop are married !

The “Summer House” alum, 30, and her comedian beau, 46, tied the knot at his home in the Hamptons Friday night, surrounded by their close friends and family.

Berner wore gorgeous white wedding gown with a lacy bodice and thin straps, as seen in an Instagram Story post from pal Ted Jones.

She accessorized her bridal look with a sweet “H + D” detail painted on her ring fingernail.

Meanwhile, groom went with dark blue suit for the beachside celebration.

The lovebirds also added their own personal touches to their special day by incorporating custom cocktails for their beloved cat and dog: “Butter’s Bellini” and “Romeo’s Martini.”

“Summer House” alum Hannah Berner and comedian Des Bishop tied the knot on the beach. tedjonesworld/Instagram

The couple had an intimate rehearsal dinner on Thursday night, also at the house. Berner went with a long-sleeve white crochet maxi dress with cutouts at the hips.

Berner’s former co-stars Ciara Miller and Paige DeSorbo – who brought along “Southern Charm” boyfriend Craig Conover – appeared to be the only cast members who made the cut.

Berner and Bishop treated guests to signature cocktails named after their beloved pets. desbishop/Instagram

While the newlyweds chose not to have any bridesmaids or groomsmen for their ceremony, Berner hosted a wild Miami bachelorette party with Miller, 26, and DeSorbo, 29, and other friends one month ago.

The comedians began dating in July 2020 after Bishop slid into Berner’s Instagram DMs.

Conover and DeSorbo were some of the few Bravolebrities who received an invite. NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

They moved in together later that fall, and Bishop popped the question on Valentine’s Day 2021 with a brilliant-cut diamond set on an 18-karat yellow gold band .

“We’re very excited. It all happened so fast, but when you know, you know,” Berner told People shortly after getting engaged. ”He lets me be me, and we laugh together. I make him laugh, and he makes me laugh.”

Bishop briefly appeared on “Summer House” when he visited Berner for a weekend getaway in Season 5. desbishop/Instagram

She added, “I really just fell in love with how his mind works. And I really listen to his advice, and I really just respect him.”