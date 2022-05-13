ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shoshone County, ID

North Idaho Now podcast Episode 132: Headlines from 5/11 thru 5/13

By CHANSE WATSON, MOLLY ROBERTS
Coeur d'Alene Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLucky Friday/Hecla Mining Company, Mad Bomber Brewing Company, Jay Huber for Shoshone County District 2 Commissioner, Dawn Wiksten for Shoshone County District 2 Commissioner, The Broken Wheel Restaurant, and Black Sheep Sporting Goods. In this episode...

Coeur d'Alene Press

Diane Lynn (Abegglen) Berger, 77

Berger, Diane Lynn (Abegglen) Diane was born in Tekoa, Wash. to Hugh and Lois Abegglen but resided in Colfax, Wash. until the family relocated to Pullman, Wash. She worked at the Cordova, Audian an Big Sky theaters that were managed by her parents. She graduated from Pullman High School in 1963.
Coeur d'Alene Press

Steven Ira Jenkins, 71

Steven Ira Jenkins of Rathdrum, Idaho, passed away at the age of 71 on Jan. 12, 2022 at Schneidmiller Hospice House, with his wife Robin holding his hand. Steve was born Oct. 12, 1950, in Idaho Falls. After graduating from Idaho Falls High School in 1969, Steve started his career at Argonne National Laboratory outside of Idaho Falls, working there as a nuclear power control operator and senior engineering tech. He completed the University of Chicago’s rigorous three-and-a-half-year nuclear power plant operator training program at the Argonne National Laboratory and obtained training and certification in boiling water reactor management and nuclear operator qualification.
RATHDRUM, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

New NIC trustees look ahead

COEUR d’ALENE — The newest members of North Idaho College’s board of trustees have wasted no time in tackling some of the most pressing issues facing the institution. “Right now, I think the board is probably more unified than it’s been for a long time,” Chair David Wold said Monday.
COLLEGES
Coeur d'Alene Press

Betty Lou Cheeley, 90

Betty was born to Charles and Catharine Donaldson in St. Cloud, Minn., on March 26, 1931. She was the embodiment of “Minnesota Nice” all of her days. She passed peacefully from this life to the next on Jan. 29, 2022, with family by her side, her faithful companion “Little” on her lap and her sense of humor intact. As she told us in her final year, “Ninety years is long enough!”
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

‘Backwards in history’: Inland Northwest crowds protest Supreme Court possibly overturning Roe v. Wade

COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho – From coast to coast, cities across the country protested the rights of abortion in the “Bans off our Bodies” protest. Monday will mark two weeks since the leak of the Supreme Court draft opinion, which suggests Roe vs. Wade could be overturned and states will make their own decision regarding abortion rights. Thirteen states will automatically...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Back on The Boardwalk

COEUR d'ALENE — The west entrance of The Boardwalk was popular Friday morning. First, visitors from Meridian headed out, despite chilly and windy conditions. Then, a runner took a turn to make her way around the 3,300-foot-long floating wooden structure. Next, a couple took a few steps out on...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Jacquellin L McAvoy, 85

Jackie L McAvoy, 85 was born in Colfax, Wash., April 27, 1937, to the late Howard and Erma Sorrell. Her family moved to Post Falls in 1949 and Jackie began the seventh grade. She was a member of the Post Falls close-knit class of 1955. Jackie was married to Jerry...
Coeur d'Alene Press

PREP ROUNDUP: St. Maries wins state play-in game in baseball

OROFINO — Dillon Holder’s two-run single capped a six-run second inning, and the St. Maries Lumberjacks defeated the New Plymouth Pilgrims 9-4 in a state 2A baseball play-in game Monday at Orofino High. St. Maries (6-12) advances to state beginning Thursday at Nampa Christian High. The Lumberjacks open...
SAINT MARIES, ID
KREM2

Hundreds gather in downtown Coeur d'Alene for Kootenai County Women's March

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Hundreds of abortion-rights supporters gathered in downtown Coeur d'Alene on Saturday for the third annual Kootenai County Women's March. Thousands of Americans are expected to turn out to rally for abortion rights this weekend all over the country, with demonstrations planned in Washington, D.C., Los Angeles, Chicago and other major cities, including Spokane and Coeur d'Alene.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Coeur d'Alene Realty: Cheers to 100 years

In 1922, someone could buy a new house in Coeur d'Alene for $1,250. That same year, Coeur d'Alene Realty opened, beginning a real estate legacy of community stewardship, philanthropy and longevity that continues to today. "We absolutely will celebrate the rest of this year with our cheers to 100 years,”...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Ralph H. Williams, 80

Ralph H. Williams went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, April 20, 2022. He passed away peacefully with his two daughters and granddaughter by his side while in his home with Kindred Hospice. Ralph was born April 24, 1941, in Los Angeles, Calif., to Hoyt L....
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

State high school golf tournaments at a glance

Local qualifiers: Boys, Cole Jaworski, Grant Potter, Trey Nipp, Parker Freeman, Luke West, all of Coeur d’Alene; girls, Taylor Potter, Peyton Blood, Brianna Priest, Paige Crabb, Cassandra Lee, all of Coeur d’Alene. Notes: Jaworski, Nipp, Freeman and West were all on the Vikings’ third-place team at state last...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID

