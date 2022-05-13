Jury rules deadly shooting of UToledo football player was in self defense

LIMA — The trial of a Lima teenager charged with the 2019 murder of Kevonta Cowan has been pushed back until at least September. Na’Zier Howard, 19, appeared in Allen County Common Pleas Court on Monday and waived his constitutional right to a speedy trial at the recommendation of his attorney. Allen County Public Defender Kenneth Sturgill said several facets of the case are being discussed with prosecutors.

LIMA, OH ・ 15 HOURS AGO