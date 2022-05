More than a month into the 2022 Major League Baseball season, some East Coast/West Coast history is being made. Both New York teams -- theMetsandYankees-- and both Los Angeles teams -- theAngelsandDodgers-- are on pace to win 100-plus games. But even more historic: All four teams are in first place in their respective divisions -- the first time that has happened in MLB history.

