ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Omaha street to be named for photojournalist on Saturday

By KMTV Staff
KMTV 3 News Now
KMTV 3 News Now
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GoFP9_0fdbb3n700

A street will be renamed on Saturday in honor of legendary photojournalist, Rudy Smith, Sr.

A portion of Lake Street from 34th to 36th will be renamed in a ceremony at noon.

Smith passed away in 2019. For 45 years he worked at the Omaha World-Herald, but early on he picketed the paper demanding they hire more people of color. He was still in high school and the president of the NAACP youth.

Smith's wife spoke with 3 News Now in February .

"When I'm doing that in the back of my mind, I'm like, really, are you proud, are you proud of what I'm doing, honey? Are you happy with this?” said Llana Smith.

Smith became the first black full-time employee in the Omaha World-Herald newsroom.

He quickly fell in love with photojournalism. His wife said his favorite assignments were close to home.

SEE MORE:

Remembering Rudy Smith

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox .

Comments / 0

Related
WOWT

Omaha restaurateur Greg Cutchall dies

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Greg Cutchall, founder of several popular local restaurants and franchises, died Monday, according to a spokesperson of Cutchall Management Co. “He will always be remembered as larger than life with a passion for connecting people through his restaurants,” the release states. “...To honor Greg, we ask that you do something good for someone today just because.”
OMAHA, NE
rewind943.com

Apparently, the Kool-Aid Man is wanted in Nebraska!

There’s been a series of damaged property complaints around Omaha, Nebraska recently . . . mostly damaged fences and walls. And it sounds like the perp was . . . THE KOOL-AID MAN. Sort of. Apparently, there’s a trend of kids mimicking the Kool-Aid Man by throwing themselves through...
OMAHA, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Government
City
Omaha, NE
Omaha, NE
Government
1011now.com

Three Nebraska schools win $100,000 fitness centers

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Governor Pete Ricketts and Jake Steinfeld, Chairman of the National Foundation for Governors’ Fitness Councils, announced on Monday the three Nebraska schools that were selected to each receive a $100,000 DON’T QUIT! Fitness Center. The DON’T QUIT! Campaign has named Gothenburg School in Gothenburg,...
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Stothert looking at 'multiple' changes to Omaha's 'constitution'

During her April 1st State of the City Address, Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert announced plans to expand the City Council from seven seats to 12, with term limits for good measure. A moment later she told her stunned audience—which included the council sitting in front row seats— ”April Fool.”
OMAHA, NE
doniphanherald.com

Habitat breaks ground for 85 new homes on long-vacant North Omaha site

As earthmovers shaved steep slopes behind him Monday, Nebraska State Sen. Justin Wayne recalled childhood days playing in a park and apartment complex in the hilly nook of North Omaha near 52nd Street and Sorensen Parkway. "There used to be ... a playground that we all ran in, and we...
OMAHA, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Photojournalist#Lake Street#The Omaha World Herald#Omaha World
WOWT

Omaha nonprofit plans to launch mobile hygiene service

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Tuesday kicks off the start of Share Omaha’s ‘Do Good Days’. The three-day event looks to encourage community members to support local nonprofits. One of those nonprofits, Aspire of Life Inc, has a big project in the works. The nonprofit is planning to build a mobile hygiene unit: a trailer equipped with showers, restrooms, and a space to do laundry.
OMAHA, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
NAACP
kfornow.com

THREE SCHOOLS EACH WIN A BRAND NEW $100K DON’T QUIT!® FITNESS CENTER

(Lincoln, NE) May 16, 2022 – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts and fitness icon Jake (Body by Jake) Steinfeld, Chairman of the National Foundation for Governors’ Fitness Councils (NFGFC), announced the three Nebraska schools that were selected to each receive a state-of-the-art $100,000 DON’T QUIT! Fitness Center. The multi-million dollar DON’T QUIT! Campaign has named Gothenburg School in Gothenburg, Johnson County Central Middle School in Cook and Millard North Middle School in Omaha as the state’s most outstanding schools for demonstrating leadership in getting and keeping their students fit. This year, the NFGFC program will have gifted fitness centers to 40 states and the foundation plans to reach all 50 states in the coming years.
LINCOLN, NE
kfornow.com

City Council Grants Exception, Allows Pig In Residential Area

Lincoln, NE (May 16, 2022) You’re not supposed to keep pigs in the city limits, but the City Council granted an exception today. Diana Baddorf, who lives in the 32-hundred block of East Summit Blvd, asked the council to allow her to keep her mini pig Lucy. Baddorf served three overseas tours while in the military, one in Kosovo and two in Iraq, but developed PTSD. She told the council Lucy helps her cope with the symptoms.
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Omaha firefighters hand out free bikes to kids

A few spotty storms south of the metro this evening, another round of showers and a few storms is likely late tonight into Sunday morning. Hundreds protest in Omaha to support abortion rights. Updated: 5 hours ago. Protestors gather in Omaha in support of abortion rights. Central Skate Shop opens...
OMAHA, NE
hot1079fortwayne.com

A “Kool-Aid Man” Trend That’s Causing Damage in Nebraska

There’s been a series of damaged property complaints around Omaha, Nebraska recently . . . mostly damaged fences and walls. And it sounds like the perp was . . . THE KOOL-AID MAN. Sort of. Apparently, there’s a trend of kids mimicking the Kool-Aid Man by throwing themselves through...
OMAHA, NE
KMTV 3 News Now

KMTV 3 News Now

11K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Omaha, Nebraska news and weather from KMTV 3 News Now, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.3newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy