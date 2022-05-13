Omaha street to be named for photojournalist on Saturday

A street will be renamed on Saturday in honor of legendary photojournalist, Rudy Smith, Sr.

A portion of Lake Street from 34th to 36th will be renamed in a ceremony at noon.

Smith passed away in 2019. For 45 years he worked at the Omaha World-Herald, but early on he picketed the paper demanding they hire more people of color. He was still in high school and the president of the NAACP youth.

Smith's wife spoke with 3 News Now in February .

"When I'm doing that in the back of my mind, I'm like, really, are you proud, are you proud of what I'm doing, honey? Are you happy with this?” said Llana Smith.

Smith became the first black full-time employee in the Omaha World-Herald newsroom.

He quickly fell in love with photojournalism. His wife said his favorite assignments were close to home.

