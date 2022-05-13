ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clarita, CA

William S. Hart High School District Announces Graduation Dates

scvnews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn-person high school graduations will be held at all William S. Hart Union High School District schools. Graduations start May 20 and end June 3. For more information visit Hart High Graduations. Contact your local high school for more information and to...

scvnews.com

Hanford Sentinel

New president installed at Master’s University | Tim Dinkins

The Master’s University motto is “For Christ & Scripture,” while the Seminary’s tagline is “Train for ministry. Lives depend on it.” Having such high academic and spiritual expectations requires leadership that has wisdom, integrity, and courage. Last week, on May 6, the school announced that Dr. Abner Chou will officially begin his role as the full-time president of both the University and Seminary, located in Santa Clarita, CA.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Prominent Santa Clarita Judge Passes Away, Community Mourns

The Santa Clarita community is mourning the death of 30-year Santa Clarita Judge Alan Rosenfield after his sudden death on Wednesday. Rosenfield, 70, reportedly passed away following a medical emergency on Wednesday while driving, causing an accident on the 118 Freeway. Friends and family are now remembering him for his...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Money

Best Colleges in the West

A better student loan experience. Get started today. Stanford University is Money’s top private college in the West, while powerhouse UCLA — formally the University of California, Los Angeles — is the highest scoring public college in the region. Money’s 2022 Best College rankings reward campuses that...
CALIFORNIA STATE
oc-breeze.com

Statement from Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley on the Laguna Woods Church Shooting

Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley released the following statement in response to the tragic shooting at the Geneva Presbyterian Church in Laguna Woods. “Churches, supermarkets, and schools must remain safe community sanctuaries that are free from fear, not places for senseless violence. My thoughts and prayers are with the victims, their families, and the congregates of Geneva Presbyterian and Irvine Taiwanese Presbyterian Church, who experienced unspeakable horrors this afternoon in Laguna Woods. I applaud the immense bravery of the churchgoers who put themselves at risk to stop this murderer, but the responsibility to stop gun violence should not fall on everyday citizens. It is time for our leaders at all levels of government to address this threat.”
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
scvnews.com

May 22: Explore Paranormal Investigation at Rancho Camulos

Join ghost hunter Marie Mason to explore Paranormal Investigation: Tools, Tactics, and Tales at the Rancho Camulos Museum Sunday, May 22, at 1:30 p.m. Mason is a Santa Clarita-based history enthusiast, drone pilot, gold mine owner, podcaster, and author. She will share her expertise and adventures. Bring a picnic, enjoy...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Santa Clarita Weekend Arrests Back On The Rise

Compared to last weekend’s decrease in arrests in the Santa Clarita Valley, this weekend’s detainees are back on the rise as the number of suspects taken in for Driving Under The Influence (DUI) continues to spiral upwards. Between Friday, May 13 and Sunday, May 15, deputies with the...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Late-Night Coachella Valley Earthquake Shakes Parts of Southern California

A magnitude-3.8 earthquake centered in the desert east of Los Angeles rattled parts of Southern California late Sunday. The quake at 11:16 p.m., was located 4.6 miles northeast of Desert Hot Springs, 7.4 miles south of Yucca Valley, 13.5 miles north-northeast of Palm Springs and 15.7 miles north of Cathedral City. Its depth was more than 4 miles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Fire Breaks Out Inside Structure In Valencia Industrial Center

A fire was reported inside a commercial structure in the Valencia industrial center Monday evening. The structure fire in the Valencia industrial center was reported at about 8 p.m. Monday on the 25600 block of Rye Canyon Road near the intersection of Avenue Stanford, according to Maria Grycan, Community Services Liason with the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
scvnews.com

Premier Workspaces Celebrating 20 Year Anniversary

Premier Workspaces, one of the largest privately-owned executive suites, coworking, and shared workspace companies in the United States, with a unit in Santa Clarita, is proud to celebrate their 20th anniversary. Premier Workspaces was founded in 2002 in Irvine, as Premier Business Centers with the acquisition of 9 shared workspace...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
CBS LA

COVID hospitalizations on the rise in LA, OC counties

COVID hospitalizations in Los Angeles County are now above 300 for the first time since March. Around 319 patients were hospitalized in the county due to the coronavirus as of Sunday, up 21 since Friday. Hospitalizations were also up in Orange County with 87 patients. In the Inland Empire, hospitalizations were down with 59 people.As of Friday, LA County recorded the highest number of new cases of COVID since February 18 at 4,025 cases, a stark increase, as well as six additional deaths. Public health officials were urging the public to get vaccinated, if unvaccinated, and get boosted. "Vaccines still provide the strongest protection against the more infectious subvariants, but their effectiveness wanes over time, making it critical for residents to become fully vaccinated, if not already, and to receive their boosters, if due, against COVID-19 now," the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health said in a press release on Friday. 
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Eater

LA’s Best Carnitas Tacos Get a New Home at El Momo in Monterey Park

Working long hours at a butcher shop in Salamanca, Guanajuato, a young Romulo Acosta learned the craft of making carnitas from his father. That meant frying pork in its own fat, low and slow during a predawn vigil before sifting uneven cuts of varying cook times to produce springy, tender bits of well-seasoned meat for tacos. Even after learning carnitas, Acosta knew that would never be enough. “I wasn’t given the chance to grow my own business apart from my father and take care of my family, so I headed to the United States,” says Acosta, who goes by Momo.
MONTEREY PARK, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Deputies Investigating After Vulgar Phrases Written On Old Town Newhall Businesses

Deputies are investigating after a man vandalized several businesses in Newhall Sunday afternoon, including KHTS Radio. Around 4:40 p.m. Sunday, a man was seen walking on Main Street in Newhall tagging several businesses, according to surveillance footage captured by KHTS. The man allegedly wrote different phrases on buildings mentioning “rape”...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
coloradoboulevard.net

Controversy in Arcadia City Council

A lawsuit has been filed against the City of Arcadia by District 3 resident, Diana Chang, requesting that Mayor Sho Tay be allowed to run for a third term:. In the court filing “A Resident and voter of Arcadia’s Third City Council District who wants to vote for Arcadia City Councilmember Sho Tay (“Councilmember Tay”) in the November 8, 2022 election, is being denied her right to do so based on the City of Arcadia’s (the “City”) incorrect interpretation of Arcadia’s “term limit” law (Arcadia City Charter section 401).
ARCADIA, CA
NBC Los Angeles

The Free Downtown Burbank Arts Festival Is Back

We might deem such a fabulous find as "hot," while other well-made goods? We often "warm" to interesting objects, the sort of handmade pieces we'd describe as "cool." Hot, warm, cool: People who are out-and-about over the middle weekend of May 2022 may experience all of these sensations, in varying degrees, and sometimes? Actual degrees, as in the temperature, will be involved.
BURBANK, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Witnesses To Possible Street Racing Encouraged In KHTS Radio Crash

Deputies and KHTS Radio are encouraging any witnesses to Friday night’s crash as a result of possible street racing to come forward. At 10:17 p.m. Friday, first responders received reports of a traffic collision near the intersection of Railroad Avenue and Market Street in Newhall, per Los Angeles County Fire Department officials.
SANTA CLARITA, CA

