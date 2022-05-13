ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Program boosts Council Bluffs homeowners

By Isabella Basco
KMTV 3 News Now
 3 days ago
Robert and Gloria Shamblen have lived at a home on Madison Avenue for 20 years. Robert struggles with "short-term memory loss" and doesn't have the health or money to keep up with home repairs.

"It gets a little rough trying to keep up," Gloria said.

On Friday, they are getting their roof replaced, an update 15 years overdue.

"If you would have seen the condition that it was in when we first got here, it was only a matter of time before a branch broke, fell off and went through the house and into their living room; and you can't survive with a hole in the roof," Alex Freed of Premier Roofing said.

It's through a program called AMP for Neighborhoods. Thanks to donations, partners like The 712 Initiative, Habitat for Humanity of Council Bluffs and TS Bank are teaming together to give a "boost" to homeowners like Gloria, who got nominated by a neighbor.

"I was just really surprised that it happened," Gloria said.

The program does more than just replace roofs.

"We have a new handrail that gone in to help them get from their parking area up to their home safely, especially in the wintertime, and we've had some tree trimming done and tree trimming that will be happening to these larger trees surrounding the house," The 712 Initiative's Turner Morgan said.

It's repairs done to a house that will keep it more of a "home."

"I wish my husband — I'm hoping he will be able to enjoy it too, because he's having trouble with his memory," Gloria said.

If you'd like to nominate yourself or a neighbor, applications are open online until the end of June.

