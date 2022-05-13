ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Rick Roberts: Price of Diesel Going Through The Roof￼

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTim Snyder, Oil and Gas Professional with Matador Economics, joined...

Neighborhood connections to the ‘Candy’ case

Hulu just began airing a mini series called Candy about the case of a Wylie, Texas housewife, Candy Montgomery, who admitted to killing her friend and fellow church member Betty Gore with an axe. HBO is airing Love and Death about the same. Lawyers at Dallas-based Mattox and Crowder successfully argued self defense for Montgomery in 1980.
WYLIE, TX
A Higher Quality Home Battery Takes Off in Texas, But is it a Green Energy Winner?

For years, home energy storage has been rife with dangerous mechanisms and wasteful materials. With both lead-acid components and lithium-ion technology, going off the grid held uncertain side effects. Overheating, over mining, and inherent toxicity were top concerns. However, innovation has led to an evolution of this technology, and it’s taking off right here in Dallas.
DALLAS, TX
These North Texas counties are still seeing double-digit home price gains

The Texas Squeeze: A series examining the high cost of high growth in North Texas. Home prices across North Texas are still going up as demand remains strong despite higher mortgage rates. Collin County saw the largest price gain year over year in April, a 32.7% increase to $550,000, according...
TEXAS STATE
‘Eggtremely’ sticky road after 30K pound egg spill in Dallas

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - A morning crash left a very sticky situation along Interstate-30 in Dallas Monday morning. The trailer of an 18-wheeler was ripped open after it hit a bridge in Dallas, spilling some 35,000 pounds in the westbound lanes of Interstate-30 near the I-45 interchange. Officials with the Texas...
DALLAS, TX
Setting Up a Concrete Batch Plant in Dallas Just Got a Little Harder

Last week, the city passed an ordinance introducing restrictions for concrete batch plants in Dallas. Under it, new batch plants will require public hearings before the City Plan Commission and City Council. The plants are known sources of air pollutants. Now, every new permanent, temporary concrete or asphalt batch plant...
DALLAS, TX
Home of the Juiciest Peaches in Texas, Ham Orchards Opens for Summer

Ham Orchards, where they grow some of the juiciest peaches in Texas, is now open for the summer. The 200 acre Ham family orchards are located near Terrell, just off Highway 80 in Kaufman County. The orchards also feature a Farm-to-Market store that stays busy from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Saturday through Aug. 15. The orchards and store have become a favorite daytrip destination for my family and many of our neighbors.
KAUFMAN COUNTY, TX
Conservative Texas student says antifa vandalized front door, issued threats

EXCLUSIVE: Antifa allegedly vandalized the door of a female college student and conservative activist who has been repeatedly harassed at the University of North Texas (UNT) in Denton, Texas. Kelly Neidert, who founded the UNT chapter of Young Conservatives of Texas (YCT) and has chaired it since 2019, tweeted a...
DENTON, TX
Lone Star Classic Car Show and Auction

VAN ALSTYNE, Texas (KTEN) — Van Alstyne's new Central Social District Park hosted the Lone Star Classic Car Show and Auction on Saturday, the first such event since the COVID-19 pandemic. Cars from the 1950s and forward were represented at the show. Proceeds from the event will go to...
VAN ALSTYNE, TX
Here are 5 businesses now open or coming soon at The Shops at Legacy in Plano

With a variety of new restaurant concepts and a health therapy center, these five businesses are now open or coming soon at The Shops at Legacy in Plano. 1. Soul Bird Chkn Shack & Wing Bar will begin offering delivery May 17 from its new location at 5717 Legacy Drive, Ste. 155N, Plano. The restaurant is expected to officially open its doors later in May. When delivery begins, Soul Bird’s outdoor patio will be ready, so customers will be able to have food brought out to them there. The new location is in The Shops at Legacy development in a space previously occupied by Zoes Kitchen. In addition to the variety of chicken sandwiches, wings, chicken tenders and salads that Soul Bird offered in Roanoke, the Plano location is adding a pair of new menu items, restaurant ownership said. 469-270-5645. www.soulbirdchkn.com.
PLANO, TX

