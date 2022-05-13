Rick Roberts: Price of Diesel Going Through The Roof￼

With a variety of new restaurant concepts and a health therapy center, these five businesses are now open or coming soon at The Shops at Legacy in Plano. 1. Soul Bird Chkn Shack & Wing Bar will begin offering delivery May 17 from its new location at 5717 Legacy Drive, Ste. 155N, Plano. The restaurant is expected to officially open its doors later in May. When delivery begins, Soul Bird’s outdoor patio will be ready, so customers will be able to have food brought out to them there. The new location is in The Shops at Legacy development in a space previously occupied by Zoes Kitchen. In addition to the variety of chicken sandwiches, wings, chicken tenders and salads that Soul Bird offered in Roanoke, the Plano location is adding a pair of new menu items, restaurant ownership said. 469-270-5645. www.soulbirdchkn.com.

PLANO, TX ・ 15 HOURS AGO