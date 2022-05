CHARLOTTE, NC–If you’ve always wanted the perfect abs, but don’t have the time to spend hours at the gym, CoolTone might be the perfect option for you!. Cool Renewal Spa in South Charlotte has an incredible deal on the non-surgical procedure, CoolTone. Owner, Brad Jensen says the process takes only 30 minutes and is easy and painless. If you were looking for a sign to get that summer body ready, this is it!

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 22 HOURS AGO