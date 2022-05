Richard R “Rich” Concini, 73, of Enola, passed away May 12, 2022 in UPMC, West Shore, Harrisburg. He was the beloved husband and best friend of Beverly (McGee) Concini. Born October 27, 1948 in Atlas, PA, he was a the son of the late Joseph and Pearl (Richard) Concini. Graduating from Mount Carmel High School in 1966 he honorably served in the US Army from 1968 to 1970.

ENOLA, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO