(Harrisburg, PA) -- There are now only seven republican candidates running for governor in Pennsylvania. Melissa Hart, the former congresswoman from western Pennsylvania, had ended her campaign. Hart's announcement Friday came one day after Jake Corman made the same move, saying his resignation provides an opportunity for voters to get behind Republican Lou Barletta for governor. The Pennsylvania primary election is Tuesday. The Republican field of gubernatorial candidates includes Barletta, Doug Mastriano, Bill McSwain, Dave White, Joe Gale, Charlie Gerow and Nche Zama [[n-chay zamma.]]

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO