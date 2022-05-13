ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dahlonega, GA

Mr. Phillip Davis, Age 66 Dahlonega

 3 days ago

Mr. Phillip Davis, age 66, of Dahlonega passed away Friday, May...

Pamela "Pam" Jane Major, age 68, of Dahlonega

Mrs. Pamela “Pam” Jane Major, age 68, of Dahlonega, passed away Friday, May 13, 2022. Pam was a native and lifelong resident of Lumpkin County. On August 25, 1953, she was born to the late ZV and Bertie Major. In addition to her parents, Pam was preceded in death by her husband Carlton Eugene Butler, son Shawn Butler, sister Betty Raines, and nephew Greg Butler. She was a person with a tremendous heart and willing to help anyone she could. In her younger days, Pam loved to serve at The Fountain Church. From VBS to Sunday School, she loved to teach children about The Lord she loved. Pam owned and operated Gold City Rental Properties.
DAHLONEGA, GA
Ruth "Oma" Irene Phillippine Crawford, age 80, of Cleveland

Ruth “Oma” Irene Phillippine Crawford, age 80, of Cleveland, passed away on Thursday, May 12, 2022. Ms. Crawford was born on March 24, 1942, in Mannheim, Germany, to the late Otto and Ottilie Unfricht Fischer. She was retired from Edwards Pie Company where she worked in production. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Horst Fischer, Otto Fischer, Jr., and Erich Fischer.
CLEVELAND, GA
Monroe Local News

Obituary and funeral service: Nathan A. Jones, 26, of Loganville

Nathan A. Jones age 26 of Loganville, GA passed away on Thursday, May 12, 2022. A Celebration of Life service will be held 1:30 PM, Sunday, May 15, 2022, in the Lawrenceville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home. The burial will follow at Gwinnett Memorial Park, Lawrenceville, GA. The family will receive friends before the service from 12:30 PM to 1:30 PM.
LOGANVILLE, GA
LaGrange College baseball players dead after fatal crash

LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – A two-vehicle crash that took place on Saturday night has left three dead. According to the Troup County Coroner, Erin Hackley, Jacob Brown, 19, of Duluth, Ga., Stephen Bartolotta, 18, of Palm City, Fl., and Rico Dunn, 24, of LaGrange, Ga. are dead after a fatal crash on the 3000 block of Roanoke Rd. on Saturday night.
LAGRANGE, GA
Family of murdered mom seeks help with funeral costs

The family of a Northeast Georgia mother murdered this week is seeking help covering her funeral expenses. They also hope to raise enough money to open a trust fund for her two young sons. 25-year-old Alexius Spencer, of Bowersville, and her boyfriend, 26-year-old Jerece Teasley, of Hartwell, were shot to...
HART COUNTY, GA
Talking With Tami

Blue Rooster Bake Shop And Eatery In Lawrenceville, Ga

My girlfriend kept telling me about this bakery located in downtown Lawrenceville, Ga. It’s been in the area for 10 years and I had no clue! We finally got a chance to meet up there for lunch and I was blown away when I stepped inside and saw the line wrapped! It smelled so good and the tables were all filled! We quickly got in line and made our way to the front to place our orders for cupcakes that we had been eyeing!
LAWRENCEVILLE, GA
Red and Black

'There's room for both of us': Mother and daughter graduate UGA together

For many retirees, the next steps after leaving the workforce are to travel, become a volunteer or enjoy their newfound free time. For Laura Geiger, it was math class. Over 40 years after leaving the University of Georgia less than a year before she was set to graduate, Laura Geiger decided it was time to return to school and earn the degree she always wanted.
ATHENS, GA
Former Gainesville Police Chief Frank Hooper has died

Frank Hooper, who spent 32 years in the Gainesville Police Department, rising from patrolman to chief, died Monday, the department confirmed. He was 64. Hooper was viewed by many in the department as mentor and a legend. Current Police Chief Jay Parrish said Hooper hired him and was a mentor throughout the rest of his life.
GAINESVILLE, GA
Fire destroys Banks County home

The cause of a fire that destroyed a home in rural Banks County this morning remains under investigation. Firefighters were dispatched to 517 Grove Level Road, Commerce, shortly after 8 a.m. and arrived to find the single-family home fully involved with fire, said Banks County Fire/EMS Chief Steve Nichols. No...
BANKS COUNTY, GA
American Legion in Homer seeking support to renovate building

American Legion Post 215 in Homer has begun the process of renovating its 75-year-old building. The building not only has served as a meeting place for veterans, but also as a community gathering spot for reunions, birthday parties, and other celebration. “We've just started renovating a building that was built...
HOMER, GA
Elderly Missing Man Found Safe

(Helen)- An elderly man who went missing Saturday morning in White County has been found safe. The White County Sheriff’s Office says 73-year-old Larry Gene Hall is back home. Hall, who suffers from dementia, was reported missing Saturday afternoon hours after he was last seen driving out of Unicoi...
WHITE COUNTY, GA
PHOTOS: Treasure hunting at Atlanta's Scott Antique Market

The Scott Antique Market is held the second weekend of every month at the Atlanta Expo Center, 3650 Jonesboro Road SE in Atlanta. Parking is free and admission is $5 per person. For more information, visit www.scottantiquemarket.com. Welcome to the discussion. Please log in, or sign up for a new,...
ATLANTA, GA
Homeless man murdered in Gainesville

Investigators have determined that a man found dead at a homeless camp Friday morning in Gainesville was murdered. The body of Billie Lee Davis, 37, was found along the woodline at the edge of the camp in the Queen City Parkway bridge area. A homeless camp resident alerted officials to...
GAINESVILLE, GA

