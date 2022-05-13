Mr. Phillip Davis, Age 66 Dahlonega

My girlfriend kept telling me about this bakery located in downtown Lawrenceville, Ga. It’s been in the area for 10 years and I had no clue! We finally got a chance to meet up there for lunch and I was blown away when I stepped inside and saw the line wrapped! It smelled so good and the tables were all filled! We quickly got in line and made our way to the front to place our orders for cupcakes that we had been eyeing!

LAWRENCEVILLE, GA ・ 23 HOURS AGO