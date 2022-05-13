ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

Big test of new traffic patterns around Huntsville's MidCity

WAAY-TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe exit provides access from Alabama 255 to the MidCity District and the Orion Amphitheater....

www.waaytv.com

Comments / 0

Related
WAFF

Water outage impacting some Huntsville residents

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A water main break along Memorial Parkway will leave some residents in Huntsville without water for up to 10 hours according to Huntsville Utilities. According to a release from Huntsville Utilities, crews responded to the water main break at 7:45 a.m. Monday morning. The release says...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Scheduled water outage in Madison Tuesday

MADISON Co., Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison County Water Department will be working on the water system in the Northeast area of Madison County Tuesday which will cause water outages for select areas in the county. The repairs will impact residents on Dee Neeley Rd. and Greenville Pike, from the...
MADISON COUNTY, AL
rocketcitymom.com

Farmers Markets and U-Picks

We all love fresh food and by now most of us know that the very best way to feed our families fresh food is to shop local. So Rocket City Mom has made that even easier with this list of local Farmers Markets and U-Picks, PLUS a map to make it even easier! Who says we don’t go the extra mile? Really. Who says that? 🙂
HUNTSVILLE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntsville, AL
Local
Alabama Traffic
Huntsville, AL
Traffic
Local
Alabama Government
State
Alabama State
Huntsville, AL
Government
wtva.com

Skilled to Work - Tiffin Motorhomes in Red Bay

RED BAY, Ala. (WTVA) - Tiffin MotorHomes in Franklin County, Alabama, is looking to add to its team. Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey visited the company on May 9 to recognize Tiffin for its contributions to helping make 2021 successful. Alabama had its second-most productive year for economic development in the...
RED BAY, AL
WAAY-TV

UAH receives $20 million grant to create new everyday technologies using plasma

The University of Alabama in Huntsville has received a $20-million grant to lead a project aimed at developing new technology using plasma. "Alabama, you know, as wonderful as football is, it has a lot more to offer the nation than some great football teams," said Gary Zank, director of the Center for Space Plasma and Aeronomic Research at UAH.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Patterns#Orion#Converge#Waltz#Alabama 255#Midcity Traffic
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Most Popular Coffee Shops in Huntsville, Alabama

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Huntsville, Alabama, is a city rich in historical and cultural significance and home to some of the country's best natural wonders, despite the fact that you may have never heard of it. Visit one of Huntsville's numerous museums to learn about the city's history, explore the gorgeous countryside, indulge in a wide range of shopping and culinary delights, or participate in a family-friendly adventure. Coffee drinkers will like the variety of coffee shops in Huntsville; AL, the city can deliver a wonderful caffeine rush in a variety of settings, whether you prefer iced or hot coffee.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
AL.com

Popular Nashville biscuit restaurant opening first Alabama location

Biscuit Love, the popular Nashville-based eatery known for its topped biscuits and biscuit bowls, is set to open its first location in Alabama. The restaurant will open in Parkside on Dolly Ridge, a 14,935 SF mixed-use development currently under construction in Cahaba Heights, reports QSR Magazine. Biscuit love will occupy a 3,045 square-foot space, according to the magazine.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Orion Amphitheater: 10 best moments from historic Alabama music weekend

Alabama – and perhaps the entire Southeast - has a new musical center of the universe. Orion Amphitheater announced its presence with authority, this past weekend with an opening triptych of concerts, dubbed The First Waltz. The lineup? A wish-list of Bama-muso zeitgeist, legacy and tomorrow. The 8,000-capacity Orion oozes classic charm and has a first-year lineup boasting big gets for Huntsville, a brainy market zooming with development and now the state’s most populous city. The First Waltz, a nod to The Band’s all-time concert-doc “The Last Waltz,” went down May 13 – 15 at Orion. Below are the 10 best moments from a historic Alabama music weekend.
ALABAMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy