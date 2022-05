The Industry May 13, 2022

The Academy Awards will again be held in March, with the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Friday announcing its awards schedule for next year.

The 95th Oscars will be held March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. The ceremony will again be broadcast on ABC.

Nominations will be announced Jan. 24, followed by the traditional nominees luncheon on Feb. 13.