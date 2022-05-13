Providence, Community Members Show Appreciation to Caregivers
By Matthew Zylstra / matthew@chronline.com
Chronicle
3 days ago
Providence celebrated nurses and other hospital staff this week with a series of events meant to show appreciation for their work. The celebrations came during the overlap of National Nurses Week and National Hospital Week. Providence Centralia Hospital made sure to let its caregivers know how appreciated they are....
Cascade Community Healthcare announced in a news release Thursday plans to build residential services for patients suffering from addiction. It will be located at 135 W. Main St. in Chehalis. “This location is where we currently are doing outpatient substance use treatment and that facility will then be able to...
The Trinity Rebekah Lodge in Napavine held a spaghetti and bingo fundraising event on May 7 in support of the L.C. Renal Alliance. The lodge was packed with families of all ages enjoying an evening of fun. Alberta Luurs presented Chris, Danielle and Lawsyn Rovito with the $5,604.50 raised for L.C. Renal Alliance from the event. The Rebekah Lodge and L.C. Renal Alliance look forward to doing it all again on July 16 following the Napavine Funtime Festival. The L.C. Renal Alliance is a non-profit organization formed by Chris and Danielle Rovito after their daughter, Lawsyn, was diagnosed with Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis (FSGS). The organization aims to help other children and families affected by nephrotic syndrome, FSGS and other kidney diseases. Learn more at www.lcrenalalliance.org.
As we waited inside Corbet Theatre Saturday evening for the Centralia College production of the musical “Into the Woods” to begin, I perused the program listing the cast members and their backgrounds. I recognized several names, including Nick Hall, who I recently saw perform in “One Flew Over...
A rainbow crosswalk is used to represent the LGBTQ+ community. They help recognize the need to improve the diversity and inclusion of people from the LGBTQ+ community. In honor of this, Bellevue College is holding a dedication event. The installation will begin on May 17, around the S-Building on the...
Residents living in and around the Twin Cities can learn about their risk for cardiovascular disease, osteoporosis, diabetes and other chronic, serious conditions with upcoming screenings by Life Line Screening. St John’s Lutheran Church will host the event June 2. The site is located at 2190 Jackson Highway in Chehalis....
To add upcoming events to the Community Calendar, email reporter Daniel Warn at dan@chronline.com. May 17-20 at the Winlock High School Greenhouse; 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. The Winlock FFA and Agriculture Program will be holding their annual plant sale. Come out and support these hard-working students. Flower Power: Flower...
Late last week, a Centralia City Councilor expressed criticism of her fellow councilors’ actions during the council meeting on May 10. Councilor Leah Daarud put forth a resolution aimed at supporting local law enforcement to be considered on the agenda during last week’s meeting, but the council decided to strike the resolution from the agenda.
With a home already in Chehalis, Silver Acres Adult Family Homes opened a new long-term care facility in Centralia earlier this month, adding a second spot in the Twin Cities where the business can help aging area residents live out their sunset years. The home, which is located at 1221...
On May 9, medical response units in Tumwater responded to a person believed to have overdosed. Despite efforts to reverse the effects of the drugs, the person died. Shawn Crimmins, fire captain in Tumwater, said there was a 40% increase in overdose cardiac arrests in Thurston County from 2020 to 2021. Much of that can be blamed on the growing presence of fentanyl circulating here, as it is in cities across the country.
BELLEVUE, Wash. — In a letter to students’ families on Friday, the principal of Sunset Elementary School in Bellevue, part of the Issaquah School District, announced that the school is closed Monday and Tuesday due to a staffing shortage amid rising numbers of COVID-19 cases. “This decision came...
Morton will be hosting a special tire amnesty event offering free tire recycling on May 20 and 21 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The event is open to Lewis County residents and will take place at the Bob Lyle Community Center, located at 700 Main St. in Morton. Tires will be processed in the parking lot.
SEATTLE - Over 40 dogs and puppies were recently brought into the Seattle Humane Society in a large transfer from Oklahoma, and the agency is in "urgent need" of foster parents as a result. During the trek from Oklahoma, one puppy became sick and tested positive for parvovirus. Parvovirus is...
Delivering mail to 80 houses in the Pe Ell area started as a part-time gig for Lisa-Marie Wilson to earn some extra money as a stay-at-home mom. But in the nine and a half years Wilson has been Pe Ell’s self-proclaimed “Mail Lady,” Wilson has developed a strong sense of responsibility toward the residents of Pe Ell, who she calls her customers.
The numbers reported in this article are still being verified as the reporting agencies strive to confirm cause of death, remove duplicates, verify residence, and catch up to a huge backlog from January's surge. Public Health also advises that the case numbers are most certainly underreported as people have access...
A new business called Mad Hatter Play Cafe — a shop that could have children and parents alike jumping for joy — is planned for an early summer opening at the Centralia outlets. Parents of small children are often striding the line between entertaining their kiddos and getting...
When parents and teachers from a dozen southeast Seattle elementary schools introduced an experimental fundraiser last year, the goal wasn’t merely to raise money for education but also to challenge the very practice of PTA fundraising. This year, even more South End schools and community groups are uniting behind the event and its growing emphasis on equity.
MARYSVILLE, Wash. — Thirty-five teachers in the Marysville School District received layoff notices last week, after voters rejected levy measures that would have funded 14-18% of the district’s overall budget. The district is also not replacing retiring teachers and non-continuing staff. The “Educational Programs and Operation Levy” and...
As of Monday, May 16, 2022, the King County and Washington state departments of health report:. Covid cases have risen 8% in King County over the last seven days, with a daily average of 1,042 new cases. Hospitalizations in King County have decreased by 13% in the past week, with...
The road to the August primary election and the November general election officially began Monday with the start of filing week. Would-be candidates have through Friday afternoon to file the necessary paperwork with county auditor offices to get their names on the ballot. By early Monday afternoon, 36 candidates had...
Gracie Reynolds said she could just make out the two people standing on a balcony of an apartment building downtown, waving their hands as a thick column of smoke billowed out a nearby window. It was just before 10:30 a.m. on Sunday. Reynolds and her girlfriend, Kendal Sprague, live in...
