Jubilee Havens opening new shelter to house victims of sex trafficking
By Janae Jordan
wxxv25.com
3 days ago
This coming Monday at the Ocean Springs Chamber of Commerce Main Street Tourism Bureau, Jubilee Havens will cut the ribbon on a new shelter. The new facility, known as the Whistle Stop, will be a temporary pause for women rescued from sex trafficking. The...
