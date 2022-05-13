Jubilee Havens opening new shelter to house victims of sex trafficking

Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced $53 million in Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Funding for the Gulf of Mexico. To continue creating a vibrant and safe Coast, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Deputy Administrator Janet McCabe stopped in Gulfport to announce that over the next five years that $53 million in bipartisan infrastructure law funding will be spread across five states bordering the Gulf of Mexico. This is all in the hopes of advancing water quality improvements, community resilience, habitat restoration, and environmental education. McCabe said, “It’s going to go to actual projects here that will leave those communities better protected, healthier, cleaner, and safe for the future.”

