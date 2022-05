Southern Sisters Apiary in Gulfport was founded by three strangers with one thing in common: their desire to begin beekeeping. Three ladies, one with the knowledge, another with the resources, and the third wanted to lend a helping hand, formed the Southern Sisters Apiary. Sharon Garguilo and Sandy Reese help raise honey bees on Cheryl High’s property. The densely wooded area has been transformed into a honey bee oasis. Garguilo said, “Here we are, four acres that Cheryl has donated to the bees to keep them happy.”

