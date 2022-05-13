ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manistee, MI

US 31 bridge in Manistee to see lane closures this month

By Michelle Graves
 3 days ago

MANISTEE -- The Michigan Department of Transportation will be cleaning and...

Low-flying helicopters expected to patrol Manistee County

MANISTEE COUNTY — Low-flying helicopter patrols are expected to start on Wednesday in Manistee County as an electricity transmission company based in Oakland County plans to conduct aerial inspections of high-voltage transmission structures and lines. Integrated Communications Specialist said in a news release that it plans to conduct the...
MANISTEE COUNTY, MI
Crews contain wildfire in Grand Traverse County

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- (UPDATE 1:25 p.m.) A fire North of Strombolis Road in Grand Traverse County has been contained, according to crews with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources. People are still being asked to avoid the area. ------------------------------------------------------ GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Fire Crews...
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI
Community partners break ground on new park on the Platte River

HOMESTEAD TWP. — After years of planning and raising money, members of the Honor Area Restoration Project broke ground on a new park on the Platte River with its community partners and the public on Saturday. The 52 acre property where the park is planned, features 1,550 feet of...
HONOR, MI
Major Wildfire in N. Lower Michigan

A major wildfire has consumed over 2,000 acres in Montmorency County. That’s about halfway between Gaylord and Alpena. The entire county has fewer people than the village of Sparta (DNR pic. above). From the Insurance Information Institute: “As many as 90 percent of wildland fires in the United States...
MONTMORENCY COUNTY, MI
Manistee, MI
Traffic
Manistee, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Government
City
Manistee, MI
Local
Michigan Traffic
#Bascule Bridge
Local Home Sales Continue Drop, While Prices Continue To Climb

Residential real estate sales continue to drop. Echoing a months-long trend, last month’s home sales in the five-county area fell below the total for the same month last year. Each of the counties saw a decline in the number of homes sold. Overall, there were 182 home sales last month, compared with 261 in April 2021. Leelanau’s drop was the most precipitous: its 17 home sales stand in contrast to the 40 sold in April 2021, falling below the number sold in any April dating back six years.
LEELANAU COUNTY, MI
Traffic
Politics
Michigan is Getting a New Ramen Restaurant with Homemade Noodles

Who doesn’t love ramen? Add to that, ramen with homemade noodles, and you have a very special dish. Now, Michigan is getting a new ramen restaurant featuring homemade noodles and many more treats. On a side note, it’s so nice to see new restaurants opening, after so many months...
MICHIGAN STATE
Don’s Drive-In Big D Burger

Opened in 1958, Don’s Drive-In is a Traverse City staple. Specializing in hand-dipped shakes and hearty sandwiches, Don’s menu is old-school carhop fare served with a heaping side of nostalgia. It doesn’t get much more Americana than Don’s classic Big D Burger. Served on a warmed white-bread bun (they’ll toast it for you if you ask), this half-pound behemoth begins with two locally sourced ground-beef patties, perfectly seasoned and prepared to temperature. From there, the add-on options are endless ($9.99+ with extra toppings). Guests can build their burger with the standards for free—this includes lettuce and tomato as well as spreads, onions, and pickles—or choose from cheeses and other extras for an upcharge. Sate your burger craving on Friday, May 20 for Don’s “Fight the Fight Within” fundraiser. Hosted in conjunction with 22 2 NONE and HOPE Lives in Northern Michigan, the event will put 10 percent of all Don’s Drive-in sales toward preventing veteran suicide. 2030 US-31 N, Traverse City, (231) 938-1860, donsdriveinmi.com.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
Indian River Man Sentenced to Prison for Builder Fraud

Steven Broman from Indian River was sentenced to serve 28 months to 15 years in prison Friday afternoon. According to police records in two separate cases from 2019 and 2020, Broman agreed to perform residential construction work for two Charlevoix County victims. Broman was paid $13,700 in one incident that...
INDIAN RIVER, MI
Elderly Woman Killed In Two-Vehicle Crash In Montcalm County

Michigan State Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that happened on Stanton Rd. and M-91 in Montcalm County’s Pine Township just after noon on Saturday. Preliminary investigation and witness statements suggest a pickup truck driven by a 70-year-old woman from Pierson, was driving east on Stanton Rd. when the driver failed to stop at a stop sign at M-91.
MONTCALM COUNTY, MI
New Details Emerge After Apparent Drowning of 12 year-old Boy in Antrim County

We are learning new details today about a tragedy in the water in Ellsworth that claimed the life of a 12 year-old boy on Thursday. 9&10 News was on the scene Thursday night in Ellsworth, where crews pulled the boy from the water at River Park near the Wooden Shoe Campground. First responders worked on the boy as he was rushed to the hospital. But 9&10 News learned Friday morning that the boy was pronounced dead about an hour after arriving at the hospital.
ANTRIM COUNTY, MI

