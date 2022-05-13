10 relatives of celebrities who auditioned for 'American Idol'

GRACE FRANKLIN for American Idol Eric McCandless/ABC via Getty Images

"American Idol" has had its share of contestants who have famous relatives.

From Aretha Franklin's granddaughter to Jim Carrey's daughter – these families have famous backgrounds.

Check out 10 hopefuls below who have a familiar family member.

Nikko Smith on "American Idol"

Nikko Smith, son of Ozzie Smith, auditioned for season four of "Idol."

In 2o15, the son of Major League Baseball hall of famer Ozzie Smith auditioned with his own rendition of Stevie Wonder's classic "All I Do," released in 1988.

Nikko received a "yes" from all three judges on "Idol" and continued to advance in the competition – making it to the Top 10 and eventually taking ninth place.

Jordin Sparks, daughter of Phillippi Sparks, won season six of "American Idol."

Jordin Sparks, daughter of former New York Giants football player Phillippi Sparks, auditioned for "Idol" by performing Celine Dion's "Because You Loved Me," released in 1993.

Jordin's performance earned her a "yes" from all judges and she eventually won the season.

Since then, Jordin has become a Grammy-nominated songwriter and singer, writing songs for artists such as Ariana Grande.

Amelia Hammer Harris on "American Idol"

Amelia Hammer Harris, daughter of Jack Hammer, auditioned for "American Idol."

Amelia Hammer Harris auditioned for season 10 of "American Idol" by singing 1969's "Gimme Shelter" by The Rolling Stones.

When asked if she came from a musical family, Harris shared that her dad was songwriter Jack Hammer, who wrote hit songs like "Great Balls of Fire" Jerry Lee Lewis, released in 1957. But Harris shared that she had only just met him when she was 16.

Harris advanced to the Top 24 before she was eliminated.

Lara Johnston

Lara Johnston, daughter of Tom Johnston, auditioned for season 10 of "American Idol."

Lara Johnston, daughter of Doobie Brothers member Tom Johnston, auditioned for season 10 of "American Idol."

Lara performed "All I Do" by Stevie Wonder, released in 1988, for her audition and earned a "yes" from all three judges. She was eliminated during the Hollywood round.

Shannon Magrane arrives at the American Idol Finale on Wednesday, May 23, 2012 in Los Angeles.

Shannon Magrane, daughter of Joe Magrane, auditioned for "American Idol" during season 11.

Shannon Magrane, the daughter of former big-league pitcher and current MLB Network analyst Joe Magrane, auditioned for season 11 of "American Idol."

She performed "Something's Got a Hold on Me" by Etta James, released in 1962, and received a "yes" from all the judges.

She finished in 11th place during the season.

Jane Carrey on "American Idol"

Jane Carrey, daughter of Jim Carrey, auditioned for season 11 of "American Idol."

Carrey auditioned for "Idol" by singing "Something to Talk About" by Bonnie Raitt, released in 1991, which earned her a "yes" from all three judges.

Carrey made it to the next round but was eliminated shortly after.

Alex Preston on "American Idol" season 13

Alex Preston, the cousin of Jo Dee Messina, auditioned for season 13 of "American Idol."

Alex Preston, cousin of country singer Jo Dee Messina, auditioned for season 13 of "Idol."

He performed an original song called "Fairytales" for the judges, who all voted "yes" to him advancing to the next round.

Preston went on to being in the top 11.

Claudia Conway appeared in season 19 of "American Idol."

Claudia Conway, daughter of Kellyanne Conway, auditioned for season 19 of "American Idol."

Claudia began her audition by performing Rihanna's 2016 hit "Love on the Brain" and followed with Adele's "When We Were Young," released in 2015.

As previously reported by Insider , Kellyanne, who served as one of former President Donald Trump's top aides and staunchest defenders, appeared in segments of the ABC show. Some "Idol" fans were furious that Kellyanne appeared on the show.

Claudia made it past a couple of rounds but was ultimately cut.

Aretha Franklin's granddaughter Grace Franklin auditioned for "Idol."

The 15-year-old granddaughter of Aretha Franklin auditioned for the 20th season of "American Idol."

She sang Lauryn's Hill's rendition of "Killing Me Softly" and her late grandmother's 1968 hit song "Ain't No Way."

Unfortunately, Franklin did not make it to the next round.

Ava Maybee

Ava Maybee, daughter of Chad Smith, auditioned for "American Idol."

Last month, the 20-year-old daughter of Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith auditioned for the 20th season of "Idol."

Maybee performed Stevie Wonder's 1980 hit "Lately" for judges and earned a "yes" to go onto the next round.

But she was eliminated after making it to the Top 14.