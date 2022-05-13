ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

'Dirty Dancing' star Jennifer Grey says her body 'really liked' Patrick Swayze's body

By Esme Mazzeo
Insider
Insider
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10WAiq_0fdbQiWE00
Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey in a scene from the film 'Dirty Dancing', 1987.

Vestron/Getty Images

  • Jennifer Grey told Drew Barrymore that her body and Patrick Swayze's body "really liked each other."
  • She said sometimes energy "doesn't make sense in life, but it makes sense between the sheets."
  • The "Dirty Dancing" star also admitted that she didn't do the film's iconic lift until they shot it.

On Thursday's episode of "The Drew Barrymore Show," "Dirty Dancing" star Jennifer Grey reflected on her sometimes contentious relationship with her former costar in the iconic romance film, the late Patrick Swayze.

"The body has a different story than the mind, right?" Grey told Barrymore. "So, my body and his body really liked each other."

"Dirty Dancing" tells the love story of Frances "Baby" Houseman (Grey) and dance instructor Johnny Castle (Swayze). They meet at a resort in the Catskills and become close when Baby steps in to help Johnny win a competition against her parents' wishes.

"There's an energy where it doesn't make sense in life, but it makes sense between the sheets," Grey told Barrymore.

She also admitted that she wasn't the easiest acting partner to work with at times, especially when it came to preparing for the lift Johnny and Baby do at the end of the film, which has solidified its place in pop culture history.

"I did not do it 'til the day we shot it," Grey said. "Oh no. I feel like it must have been making the producers and Patrick and the director, everyone, insane because I refused. I was too scared, I refused."

"I basically just couldn't do it. I couldn't make myself until the day when all the people were watching and then I had to do it," she continued.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xbKFK_0fdbQiWE00
Jennifer Grey and Patrick Swayze attend the premiere of "Dirty Dancing" at the Gemini Theater on August 17, 1987 in New York City.

Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

The actor has been open about her rollercoaster relationship with Swayze while promoting her memoir, "Out of the Corner." Swayze died in 2009.

"I feel like if I could say anything to him now I would say, 'I'm so sorry that I couldn't just appreciate and luxuriate in who you were, instead of me wishing you were more like what I wanted you to be,'" she told People in April.

She shared on "The View" in April that some of the tension they had was because they worked together on an action movie called "Red Dawn" in 1984 and she didn't like his attitude on set. According to Grey, Swayze would play "pranks" on her that she didn't like and was "late" to work often.

"It was just like macho and I just couldn't take it," Grey told the cohosts. "I was just like, 'Please, this guy, enough with him.'"

But at the screen test for "Dirty Dancing," Swayze apologized to Grey. "He pulled me down the hall and said to me, 'I love you, I love you and I'm so sorry. I know you don't want me to do the movie,'" she recalled.

"And he got the tears in his eyes. And I got the tears in my eyes, not for the same reason," she continued. "And he goes, 'we could kill it, we could kill it if we did this.'"

"Out of the Corner" is available now.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

Jennifer Grey Reveals the Horrific Way She First Learned Her Dad Was Gay

Click here to read the full article. Jennifer Grey and her Oscar-winning father, Joel Grey, have always shared a close relationship, but when it comes to his sexuality, it wasn’t her dad who revealed the news. Instead of his private life ,and who he chooses to date staying as a family affair, it was a boyfriend’s mother who revealed the news to her in a less-than-desirable way, Jennifer shared in her new memoir, Out of the Corner. She didn’t find out the truth until the late 1980s when she was dating actor Matthew Broderick. She was home alone with his mother, Patricia...
CELEBRITIES
extratv

Jennifer Grey’s Plastic Surgery Regret

"Dirty Dancing” star Jennifer Grey is an open book!. In her new memoir “Out of the Corner,” Grey discusses her second nose job, a surgery that she regrets. Following the surgery, she attended a premiere where she was not even recognized by Michael Douglas. She told People...
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jennifer Grey
Person
Drew Barrymore
Person
Patrick Swayze
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Jane Fonda, 84, looks fabulous as she graces the cover of Glamour magazine - 60 YEARS after first appearing as she talks Katharine Hepburn's dislike of her and reaching her 'final act' in life

Jane Fonda looked nothing short of sensational as she graced the May cover of Glamour magazine - over sixty years since she first appeared. The screen icon, 84, first posed on the magazine's front cover in 1959 when she was a 21-year-old model, months before embarking on her movie career.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dance#Dirty Dancing#New York City#Film Star#Vestron Getty
Outsider.com

‘Wheel of Fortune’ Co-Host Vanna White’s ‘Sweet Stella’ Dies, Posts Photo Tribute

On Monday (April 25th), long-time “Wheel of Fortune” co-host Vanna White took to her Instagram account to announce her cat Stella passed away. The feline was 16 years old. “My sweet Stella has gone to kitty heaven,” Vanna White declared in the social media post, which features a snapshot of her kissing the cat. “I miss her so much and will cherish the special memories of the 16 years we had together.”
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Daily Mail

Frail Liza Minnelli, 76, felt 'shaken' and 'sabotaged' after being forced on stage in wheelchair at Oscars instead of seated in director's chair as planned, claims her friend

Liza Minnelli's friend Michael Feinstein has come to her defense after viewers worried that she looked frail and out of it when she presented Best Picture at the 2022 Academy Awards with Lady Gaga. During an appearance Monday on SirusXM's The Jess Cagle Show, Feinstein, 65, claimed that the 76-year-old...
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

Jason Momoa on Amber Heard Case: Has the Actor Taken Sides?

As we all know, the high-profile defamation trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard is the talk of the town. For the last three weeks, various celebrities have offered their opinions on the case and taken sides in the legal battle; however, there's one particular public figure many expected to stand by Amber who has seemingly done the opposite.
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

Howie Mandel Speaks About Losing His Three Close Friends: Bob Saget, Louie Anderson, Gilbert Gottfried

Among four close friends, Bob Saget, Louie Anderson, Gilbert Gottfried, and Howie Mandel; only one is alive, Howie Mandel. The comedian finds it depressing, “I never dreamed there would be a moment where I could list people who are just gone, I remember being in a room with every one of those people and there was such a sense of invincibility. Now, the silence is deafening. There aren’t words to describe the losses,” He opens up in an interview with People magazine.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Laughter erupts in courtroom after Johnny Depp says he doesn’t watch his own movies

Laughter erupted in courtroom after Johnny Depp said he doesn’t watch his own movies and couldn’t recall the question he was asked. “I don’t watch them. I feel better not watching them. What was the question again?” Mr Depp said to laughter from the room. Johnny Depp trial – latest updates“Order in the court, or I will have you removed,” Judge Azcarate said. “Understood? Thank you.”The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Amber Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES
Insider

Insider

400K+
Followers
27K+
Post
191M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy