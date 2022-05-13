Refugio's Campbell wins 100-meter dash at state meet

Kyle Glynn Morgan, owner of Morgan Mechanics and life-long resident of Woodsboro, Texas died on Wednesday morning, May 11th, 2022 at the age of 57 following a long illness. Kyle is survived by his wife, Cherie Gunn Morgan of Refugio; his mother, Martha Morgan of Woodsboro, his children; Kourtney, Kelsey and Taylor “TK” Morgan of Woodsboro and Maycee and Bailee Wright of Refugio; two granddaughters, Ellie and Natalie; and two sisters, Vicky Dippel of Inez and Brenda Lamprecht (Gary) of Woodsboro. He was preceded in death by his father, Glynn Morgan.

