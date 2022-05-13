Refugio's Campbell wins 100-meter dash at state meet

The last two Karnes County softball teams standing both fell in the bi-district round of the UIL 2A Region 2 and 4 playoffs held April 27-30. The Falls City High School varsity softball team were defeated in the bi-district round of the playoffs by the Shiner Comanches, 10-3. The Beaverettes...
Beeville will be represented by seven all-stars in the upcoming Coastal Bend Coaches Association and South Texas Coaches Association all-star football games. Victor Gonzales, Bryce Foster and Xavier Aleman will don the pads for the Trojans in the CBCA Al-Amin Shrine East-West All-Star Game, while Nick Lampkin, Matthew Salinas, Eduardo Mendez and Arve Vasquez will represent Beeville in the STCA East-West All-Star Game.
The Falls City High School boys and girls golf teams became district champions after placing at the 30AA tournament held in Corpus Christi recently. The boys team, consisting of Jaxson Pipes, Cody Arrisola, Grant Jendrusch, Brandon Moczygemba, Elisha Ermis and Hunter Crawford, who earned a medal for his play. Overall, the boys team placed fifth, and Pipes placed fourth individually, advancing to the state tournament. Of note, Pipes is the first Falls City High School golf team member to advance to the state tournament in the school’s history.
The Three Rivers High School UIL academic team recently competed at the 2A Region IV contest, taking eighth place out of 55 schools in the region. Several members of the team also earned individual awards for their performance at the Saturday, April 23 contest. Sadie Deselle placed second in ready...
The Kenedy FFA chapter participated in the Area X Career Development Event (CDE) on April 17, in Robstown. During the CDE event, Cheyenne Arenas of the Kenedy FFA chapter earned the ranking of tenth place high point individual in the Poultry Evaluation CDE. On April 29, in Huntsville, at the...
Going to the UIL State Meet is a major goal among track and field athletes in Texas. This year, a handful of Karnes County’s top athletes will compete on the big stage in Austin. From Falls City, sophomore Cayla Albers advanced to State in the Girls Shot Put with...
Three Rivers High School varsity softball team took the bi-district championship title for the eighth year in a row after winning both games against La Villa on Thursday, April 28. In game one, the Lady Bulldogs scored a single in the first inning and after a scoreless second inning, Three...
“Perfection is not attainable, but if we chase perfection we can catch excellence,” Vince Lombardi once stated. The Mighty Bulldog Band earned the coveted U.I.L. Sweepstakes Award Thursday, April 21, at Sinton High School. Earlier in the fall semester, the band earned a First Division Rating at the U.I.L. Region Marching Contest. They earned a First Division Rating, Superior (Exemplary) in Concert Contest and a First Division Rating in Sight-Reading Contest.
The Goliad Tigers erupted for nine runs in the top of the fourth inning to take a 14-6 win on May 2 over the Port Aransas Marlins in a warm-up game before their Class 3A bi-district playoff series against the Bishop Badgers. The victory was also Goliad coach Anthony Quintanilla’s...
BROWNSVILLE, Texas -- Brownsville Veterans Memorial lost last night to Flour Bluff 10-1 in the UIL softball regional quarterfinals. It was a tough game for a young team, but they're still winners in their own way having overcome a near tragedy within their program. Click on the video above for...
Goliad ISD will host the following sports camps this summer:. • Boys and girls combined basketball camp, June 6 and 7, 8:30-10 a.m. (grades 1-5), 10 a.m.-noon (grades 6-9), Goliad Events Center. Campers will be taught offensive and defensive fundamentals. Special attention will be paid to shooting technique, offensive moves,...
Kyle Glynn Morgan, owner of Morgan Mechanics and life-long resident of Woodsboro, Texas died on Wednesday morning, May 11th, 2022 at the age of 57 following a long illness. Kyle is survived by his wife, Cherie Gunn Morgan of Refugio; his mother, Martha Morgan of Woodsboro, his children; Kourtney, Kelsey and Taylor “TK” Morgan of Woodsboro and Maycee and Bailee Wright of Refugio; two granddaughters, Ellie and Natalie; and two sisters, Vicky Dippel of Inez and Brenda Lamprecht (Gary) of Woodsboro. He was preceded in death by his father, Glynn Morgan.
During a recent meeting of the Progressive Study Club, the organization awarded a Kenedy High School student with a scholarship to cover books when heading to college. Kenedy High School student Detren Wilson was awarded a $300 book scholarship by the PSC at the April 6, meeting, to cover his books and supplies while attending Trinity University in San Antonio.
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Cooks from across Texas were in Rockport Saturday for the 4th annual Boys and Girls Club Battle on the Bay BBQ cook-off fundraiser. 40 teams competed for prizes and all of the money goes towards the Boys and Girls Club of Aransas County. Competitor Jesus...
The George West Chamber of Commerce held its annual spring mixer on Tuesday, April 26. The event, which was hosted at Katzfey Barn was attended by 75 members and non-members of the chamber to celebrate all things local. After a presentation by Coastal Bend Publishing’s Dennis Wade, the chamber presented...
Corpus Christi City Manager Peter Zanoni recently announced that full-service venue management and hospitality company OVG360 will take over facility operations of the American Bank Center from the city’s current managing operator on July 1. Following negotiations to transition operations, OVG360 will oversee venue management, security, food and hospitality...
This list is based on prior customer reviews. Corpus Christi, located on the Gulf Coast of South Texas, provides a range of activities, outdoor adventures, hotels, cultural events, shopping, and more. For your morning breakfast, as well as your afternoon stroll, Corpus Christi has some unique coffee shops to visit.
The newest member of the Texas Education Agency’s Continuing Advisory Committee for Special Education calls Beeville home. Marissa Esquivel, the director of special education programs at St. Mary’s Academy Charter School, was appointed by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to the committee last week. “As an educator, it’s such...
