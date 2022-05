MORGANTOWN — The Preston High School track & field program had a successful outing at the WV Class AAA Region I track meet this past Friday. The Preston girls placed fourth as a team and will be represented in seven different events. Meanwhile on the boys’ side, Jaxon Saucer became the first Preston boys’ athlete in two years to qualify for the state meet.

