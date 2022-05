COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A new pilot program is bringing metal detectors to select Richland School District One Schools. Richland One Superintendent Dr. Craig Witherspoon said it’s “unfortunate” that the district even has to consider steps like this, but given incidents at district schools this year, they felt it was the right time to take a closer look at what this would look like in practice.

