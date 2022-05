CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — COVID-19 is likely much more prevalent in West Virginia than official metrics currently indicate, officials said Monday. A decline in testing overall, along with an increased use of at-home testing kits, means fewer positive cases of COVID-19 are being identified and reported through official channels, said state COVID-19 Czar Dr. Clay Marsh during Gov. Jim Justice’s briefing.

CHARLESTON, WV ・ 20 HOURS AGO