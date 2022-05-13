ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Webster, NY

Oak Tree Award winners announced

websterontheweb.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCongratulations to this year’s Webster Central School District Oak Tree Award recipients, announced earlier this week. This year’s winners were Michele Parry, a fourth grade teacher at Plank South Elementary School, and Denise Warren, a special education teacher at Webster Thomas High School. Parry and...

websterontheweb.com

websterontheweb.com

Senior Luminary Walk honored the class of 2022

Last May, when we were still hip-deep in the pandemic, the Webster Thomas PTSA, Webster Schroeder PTSA and Webster Teachers’ Association (WTA) came up with a creative, socially-distanced way to celebrate out graduating seniors: the Senior Luminary Walk. In a year when special events had to be canceled one...
WEBSTER, NY
westsidenewsny.com

Participants needed for The Great American “Poppy-Off”

The Ferris Goodridge American Legion Family is holding a fundraiser on Saturday, May 21, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Post, 691 Trimmer Road, Spencerpoort. Called The Great American “Poppy-Off,” the event will be a team challenge. The Legion Family is looking for 10 or more...
SPENCERPORT, NY
websterontheweb.com

The ReTree Nursery is up and running

Regular readers of my blog already know how much I love the Friends of Webster Trails. This is an amazing group of volunteers who create and maintain the many miles of beautiful trails that snake through our town. But their commitment to our town’s natural beauty does not stop there,...
WEBSTER, NY
City
Webster, NY
Webster, NY
Education
westsidenewsny.com

Aurora House lights the night

Luminaries will light up Pineway Ponds Park in Spencerport on Saturday, May 21, in memory of those lost by family members and friends. The event begins at 7 p.m. with light refreshments and the opportunity to learn more about Aurora House. The luminaries will be placed around the pond and lit at dusk; visitors are invited to stroll the walkway.
SPENCERPORT, NY
gvhealthnews.com

CEO of Cancer Support Community Rochester to retire

Melinda Merante, CEO of Cancer Support Community Rochester (formerly Gilda’s Club Rochester), will retire early this summer. Merante has led the organization for five years. Her accomplishments include expanding the nonprofit’s community presence to reach more people impacted by cancer; providing services in a variety of formats, such as launching virtual programming during the COVID-19 pandemic; and implementing a name change to better convey the organization’s mission and services.
ROCHESTER, NY
gvhealthnews.com

St. Ann’s Community Raises $14.3 Million

Donors make possible a landmark renovation of St. Ann’s Home. In a remarkable show of support for the elders of St. Ann’s Community, generous donors contributed a total of $14.3 million to St. Ann’s For All They’ve Given campaign. The five-year campaign, which ended Dec. 31,...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Rochester Twilight Festival returns this weekend

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — The MVP Healthcare Rochester Twilight Festival is back this weekend. Some of the very best cyclists from around the world will compete in the Twilight Criterium through Downtown Rochester. The USA Track and Field National Masters Mile and the Rochester Mile Running Race will also...
ROCHESTER, NY
#Oak Tree Award#Webster Central School#The Oak Tree Committee#The Webster Ptsa#Instagram#Wcsd
westsidenewsny.com

Genesee Valley QuiltFest being held at RIT

The Genesee Valley Quilt Club (GVQC), in collaboration with the Finger Lakes Chapter of Quilts of Valor Foundation (QOVF), will pay tribute to local a veteran and GVQC member Elsie Cond at an awards ceremony on May 19 at 6:30 p.m. The ceremony is part of GVQC’s QuiltFest, being held at the Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT) Gordon Field House from May 20 to May 22. QuiltFest features thousands of quilts representing all styles and genres of quilting as well as quilt-related vendors, lectures, and workshops.
ROCHESTER, NY
lifeinthefingerlakes.com

ELLWANGER GARDEN – ROCHESTER’S “SECRET GARDEN”

The Ellwanger Garden, brimming with rare and beautiful perennials, is open to the public during select weekends in May and June. Located at 625 Mt. Hope Avenue, Rochester’s “secret garden” is maintained by The Landmark Society of Western New York. This living preservation site, established in 1867 by famed Rochester nurseryman George Ellwanger, boasts eight different kinds of perennials, including strong collections of peonies, roses, daylilies, hostas, irises and spring and summer flowering bulbs.
westsidenewsny.com

Dino & Dragon Stroll coming to Rochester

Dino & Dragon Stroll, a national touring event, produced by CV Events is coming to Rochester for the first time. On May 28 and 29, Dino & Dragon Stroll will transform the Rochester Riverside Convention Center into the Mesozoic Era with prehistoric dinosaurs from the Triassic, Jurassic, and Cretaceous periods, and some fantastical dragons throughout. This is the only North American tour that lets you walk-thru and get up close to life-like and life-size dinosaurs and dragons, some standing over 28 feet tall and spanning over 60 feet long. Creatures feature moving heads, necks, tails, wings, eyes blinking, mouths that open and close, breathing movements, synchronized sounds, roars, and other details that make them look real and alive.
ROCHESTER, NY
Education
Facebook
Special Education
fingerlakesdailynews.com

Thompson Health Names “Nurse of the Year”

UR Medicine Thompson Health honored several of its nurses, patient care technicians, and certified nursing assistants on the birthday of Florence Nightingale. Caitlin Bonanni, BSN, RN-BC, of Shortsville, was named F.F. Thompson Hospital’s Nurse of the Year as well as its Nurse of Distinction in the category of Preceptor/Mentor. Vatha Jensen of Fairport was named the hospital’s Technician of Distinction, and the following were named the hospital’s Nurses of Distinction, in the categories noted:
SHORTSVILLE, NY
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Most Popular Coffee Shops in Rochester, New York

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Rochester is one of upstate New York's most pleasant cities, with a variety of intriguing attractions. High Falls, plunging 95 feet over a cliff ledge in the heart of downtown, is one of the most spectacular features. The city also has a vast number of well-preserved ancient buildings, excellent museums, and fantastic places to drink and dine. New York's Rochester Is addicted to good coffee, so plan your next visit accordingly.
WHEC TV-10

Lunar eclipse turns moon red over Rochester

ROCHESTER N.Y. (WHEC) — Two viewers, Nicole Thering and Cole Adams, sent in photos of the total lunar eclipse that happened at 10:27 p.m. on Sunday. The eclipse turned the moon red in color. A lunar eclipse happens when the Earth aligns between the sun and the moon as...
ROCHESTER, NY
westsidenewsny.com

Night at the Museums returns to highlight seven Brockport-area sites

Seven Brockport-area local history museums will open their “doors” to welcome visitors from 4 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, May 21, for the Night at the Museums event. The unique event (whose name was inspired by the 2006 movie Night at the Museum) was first held in 2019, but due to the pandemic, it had to be postponed until this year. This free, family-friendly event will feature the seven local history gems open all at once, which is rare. All feature something different and will provide visitors with a sense of the history of Brockport and what a thriving canal village it was.
BROCKPORT, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Rochester community members react to Buffalo shooting, call for peace

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — After the mass shooting at a Tops supermarket in Buffalo on Saturday, people from across the state are coming together to help. One of those people is Clay Harris, the founder and president of Uniting and Healing Through Hope of Monroe County. He spent the weekend...
ROCHESTER, NY
talkerofthetown.com

Brighton School Board candidate Melaney Bernhardt is unfit to hold any office from David Cay Johnston

[Melaney Bernhardt of Brighton holds two signs, Freedom Over Fear and Honk For Freedom, joining a group of people on Massachusetts Avenue in Buffalo protesting against COVID health regulation mandates on February 12, 2022. The group met in the parking lot of a former Gander Mountain on Young Street, Tonawanda, to rally and then caravan to Pat Sole Park in Buffalo near the Peace Bridge to protest the COVID mandates. Part of the rally was in support of the truckers in Canada who shut down the Ambassador Bridge in Windsor, Ontario, Canada. The group headed first to Niagara Square before heading to Pat Sole Park and honked as they went by Buffalo City Hall and Buffalo Police and Fire Headquarters. TINA MACINTYRE-YEE/ROCHESTER DEMOCRAT AND CHRONICLE]
BRIGHTON, NY
WETM 18 News

Fulkerson Winery to host a derby, the first in New York State

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Fulkerson Winery in Dundee, N.Y. will host a Derby at the Vineyard come June, and it’s not your traditional horse competition, Regina Fulkerson of Fulkerson Winery said. “It’s an equestrian event that involves horses and riders throughout the day showing their horses over jumps, so they’ll be a course set up […]
DUNDEE, NY

