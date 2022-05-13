Oak Tree Award winners announced

Seven Brockport-area local history museums will open their “doors” to welcome visitors from 4 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, May 21, for the Night at the Museums event. The unique event (whose name was inspired by the 2006 movie Night at the Museum) was first held in 2019, but due to the pandemic, it had to be postponed until this year. This free, family-friendly event will feature the seven local history gems open all at once, which is rare. All feature something different and will provide visitors with a sense of the history of Brockport and what a thriving canal village it was.

BROCKPORT, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO