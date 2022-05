CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — There were no changes in the winners of the 2022 primary election in Harrison County following the completion of canvassing on Monday. Former Harrison magistrate Keith Marple secured the Republican nomination for the West Virginia House of Delegates 69th District with 764 votes, besting the 707 votes received by incumbent Del. Danny Hamrick.

HARRISON COUNTY, WV ・ 15 HOURS AGO