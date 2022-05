A Carmi man is being held in the White County Jail on multiple charges. On Friday morning 31 year old James E Belka was pulled over on 9th street and arrested for Driving on a Revoked License. He is also being charged with Possession of Methamphetamine and Unlawful Use of Property after a bag of methamphetamine was located in the vehicle. Belka was transported to the White County Jail and held without bond. Belka was scheduled to be in court this morning at 10 a.m.

CARMI, IL ・ 21 HOURS AGO