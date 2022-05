Bonnie Jean Whitehead Caskey, 60, of Enterprise, passed away in her husband’s arms Sunday, May 15, 2022 at her home. Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, May 21, at Searcy Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel with Rev. Jim Duhaime officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 1 p.m. until service time. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, c/o Linda Andress, 400 Gibson Street, Enterprise, AL 36330 or the SOS Animal Shelter, 25944 Highway 134, Enterprise, AL 36330.

ENTERPRISE, AL ・ 12 HOURS AGO