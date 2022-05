MARION — The Michigan State Police are investigation a shooting Sunday in Marion that sent a person to the hospital. According to a news release from the Michigan State Police, troopers with the Mount Pleasant Post responded about 6:45 p.m. Sunday to reports of a shooting on Main Street in the village of Marion, in northern Osceola County. One person was transported to Munson Medical Center in Traverse City.

