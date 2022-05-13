ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hit or miss rain chances this weekend

By Heather Mathis
 3 days ago
Rain chances will be inching up as we head into the weekend. It won't be a washout either day, but you should have a rain plan if you have any outdoor plans.

Saturday looks like the best day for afternoon storms. While we are not expecting widespread severe weather, one or two storms could be strong with brief gusty winds and small hail.

The Storm Prediction Center placed a large portion of our viewing area under a marginal risk (level 1 of 5).

If you are heading out to the Iroquois Steeplechase plan on needing sunscreen for the heat and an umbrella handy for a low storm chance. The big race happens at 3 p.m. Temperatures should be in the mid-80s during the afternoon.

Sunday looks drier for the afternoon with highs in the upper 80s. Better storm chances come late Sunday night into Monday morning.

