BIG SHOTS to Change the Golf Landscape in Akron. Akron, Ohio–One of the country’s iconic country clubs with 54 holes of unparalleled challenging golf, Firestone Country Club is stepping up its game to meet the continuous influx of new golf resorts throughout the USA and abroad. The Club, which is managed by Invited, recently unveiled updates in different areas of the club that include the renovation of the on-site accommodations and the addition of a new Italian dining experience, fitness facility and on-course halfway house.

AKRON, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO