Novak Djokovic reaches the semi-finals of the Italian Open after beating Felix Auger Aliassime in straight sets... with world No 1 now eyeing a THOUSANDTH match win of his career against Casper Ruud for a place in the final

By Pa Sport Staff
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Five-time champion Novak Djokovic progressed to the semi-finals of the Italian Open with a straight-sets victory over Felix Auger Aliassime in Rome - the 999th match win of the Serbian's career.

The world No 1, who last won the tournament in 2020, continued preparations for the French Open by triumphing 7-5 7-6 (1) against his Canadian opponent.

Djokovic will face Casper Ruud for a place in the final after the Norwegian overcame Denis Shapovalov 7-6 (7) 7-5 earlier on Friday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ptnoB_0fdbJWU500
Five-time champion Novak Djokovic is through to the semi-finals of the Italian Open
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tCIsy_0fdbJWU500
The world No 1 continued preparations for the French Open by beating Felix Auger Aliassime

Stefanos Tsitsipas will meet 2017 winner Alexander Zverev in the other semi-final following their respective victories over home favourite Jannik Sinner and Chilean Cristian Garin.

World No 5 Tsitsipas won 7-6 (5) 6-2, with Zverev, who is ranked third, progressing 7-5 6-2.

In the women's draw, reigning champion Iga Swiatek set up a last four-meeting with third seed Aryna Sabalenka by defeating 2019 US Open champion Bianca Andreescu.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49gqpz_0fdbJWU500
Djokovic will face Casper Ruud (above) for a place in the final after he beat Denis Shapovalov

World No 1 Swiatek extended her winning streak to 26 matches thanks to a 7-6 (2) 6-0 success, while Belarusian Sabalenka battled back from a set down to beat American Amanda Anisimova 4-6 6-3 6-2.

Ons Jabeur also came from behind to go through, upsetting world No 4 Maria Sakkari 1-6 7-5 6-1.

The Madrid Open winner will next play Russian Daria Kasatkina, who led 6-4 3-2 against Jil Teichmann when her opponent retired due to a thigh injury.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ilnxa_0fdbJWU500
Stefanos Tsitsipas (L) will meet 2017 winner Alexander Zverev (R) in the other semi-final
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1w0hSC_0fdbJWU500

