Economy

Pilots at United will vote on contract after tentative deal

By Associated Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO (AP) — United Airlines and its pilots’ union say they have a tentative agreement on a new contract. Neither side released...

MSNBC

Lawrence: DeSantis just signed biggest property tax hike in history

A new Republican-backed law in Florida will repeal Disney’s special tax status, resulting in a property tax increase of up to 25% for residents of Orange County. MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains how the move comes as GOP retribution for Disney’s opposition to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill.April 26, 2022.
EU cuts forecast for economic growth as war’s fallout widens

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union has slashed its forecasts for economic growth in the 27-nation bloc amid the prospect of a drawn-out Russian war in Ukraine and disruptions to energy supplies. The EU’s executive arm said Monday that gross domestic product will expand 2.7% this year and 2.3% in 2023. It’s the European Commission’s first economic predictions since Russia invaded Ukraine in February. The previous outlook, expected growth of 4% this year and 2.8% in 2023. The war suddenly darkened what was a generally bright economic picture for the EU. Early this year, European policymakers were counting on solid, if weaker, growth while grappling with surging inflation triggered by a global energy squeeze.
How resilient is the US consumer?

Worries about an economic slowdown are running wild on Wall Street. Despite concerns about inflation, higher interest rates from the Federal Reserve, supply chain issues and geopolitical turmoil due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and Covid outbreaks in China, American consumers continue to do what they do best: shop until they drop.
Finland tops US, Canada defeats Slovakia at hockey worlds

TAMPERE, Finland (AP) — Sakari Manninen scored and added two assists for host Finland to beat the United States 4-1 and keep a perfect record at the ice hockey world championship. After Mikael Granlund gave Finland a 1-0 lead on a power play in the opening period, Valtteri Filppula and Manninen used a five-minute power play to increase the lead to 3-0. Mikko Lehtonen scored late for the Finns while Alex Galchenyuk scored the consolation goal for the Americans in Group B in Tampere. In Group A in Helsinki, Pierre-Luc Dubois scored two goals to spark defending champion Canada to 5-1 over Slovakia for a third straight victory.
NBC, Fox offer fall television plans, to a point amid change

NEW YORK (AP) — During a week in mid-May, broadcast television networks traditionally unveil their fall plans in flashy presentations before advertisers in New York. Fox is no different, but this year the network is trying something new by announcing some programs but not its schedule. NBC, which had its first large-scale programming announcement in three years because of the COVID break, emphasized its place in the larger media conglomerate with the Peacock streaming service and cable networks. Fox says the absence of its schedule is an effort to try something new and give equal weight to its Tubi streaming service. Fixed schedules are slowly becoming obsolete as viewers decide what to watch and when.
Mask up in indoor public settings, NYC health chief urges

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City health officials are urging New Yorkers to wear masks in all indoor public settings as the city approaches “high risk” COVID-19 alert status. Health Commissioner Ashwin Vasan said Monday everyone should wear face coverings at all times in settings such as grocery stores, offices and building lobbies. He said people at high risk of severe illness from the virus such as those over 65 should avoid crowded settings and nonessential gatherings. New York City has been averaging around 3,600 reported new cases of COVID-19 per day over the past week. That’s likely an undercount because it doesn’t include home tests.
Musk’s China ties add potential risks to Twitter purchase

BEIJING (AP) — Elon Musk’s ties to China through his role as electric car brand Tesla’s biggest shareholder could add complexity to his bid to buy Twitter. Other companies that want access to China’s huge market give in to pressure to follow Beijing’s positions on Taiwan and other issues. Internet barriers block most of China’s public from seeing global social media, including Twitter, though Beijing uses the platform to convey its own messaging. Some experts believe Tesla Inc.’s ambitions in China could give its ruling Communist Party leverage to silence human rights activists and other critics of Beijing if Musk’s $44 billion purchase of Twitter goes ahead. Chinese customers bought half the Teslas sold last year.
UK says it will end overseas aid spending in China

LONDON, May 17 (Reuters) - Britain's Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said on Tuesday his department would end all overseas aid spending in China. "We'll work with China to tackle global challenges, but we can make a bigger difference spending UK aid where it is more needed," Kwarteng said on Twitter, adding that last year UK aid to China was around 13 million pounds ($16.2 million).
Iowans place nearly $4 billion in sports bets

Data: Legal Sports Report; Table: Thomas Oide/AxiosAmericans have wagered more than $125 billion on legal sports bets in the four years since a U.S. Supreme Court ruling cleared the way for states to offer it, according to LegalSportsReport.com.State of play: 30 states, plus Washington, D.C., have live, legal sports betting markets. Five more have legalized it but are not yet operational.Zoom in: Iowa's legalized sports betting launched in August 2019.Since then, $3.8 billion has been bet, ranking Iowa as the 11th top wagering state.Of note: The chart above only includes 25 states, plus D.C. Handle and revenue numbers are not yet publicly available for New Mexico, Washington, North Dakota, Wisconsin and North Carolina.
Analysis-U.S. coal companies struggle to cash in on Europe crunch

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. coal producers are seeking to boost exports to cash in on soaring prices since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine but face big headwinds including shipping bottlenecks, labor shortages, and a dismal long-term outlook discouraging investments in new mines. The outlook means the United States, which holds...
