ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
De Pere, WI

Schools keep students cool

WBAY Green Bay
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNeighbors woke up to find their homes surrounded by water. The sheriff is warning people...

www.wbay.com

Comments / 0

Related
WSAW

Stockbox program helps central Wisconsin seniors

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - A program that helps seniors with food insecurity is gaining ground in central Wisconsin. It started less than a year ago in Portage County and is already making a difference to people in need. It’s called the Stockbox program. Several counties in central Wisconsin now...
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI
wrcitytimes.com

Anderson recognized as a 2023 Wisconsin Teacher of the Year

WISCONSIN RAPIDS — Dustin Anderson, an elementary art teacher in the Wisconsin Rapids Public School District, was recognized as a 2023 Wisconsin Teacher of the Year in a surprise ceremony Grant Elementary School on May 13. State Superintendent Dr. Jill Underly, along with students and school staff, presented Anderson...
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Diocese of Green Bay Bishop recovering from COVID-19

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A representative of the Diocese of Green Bay has confirmed that Bishop David Ricken is recovering from COVID-19. They explained that the Bishop was recently diagnosed and is currently beyond the quarantining period. The religious institution is continuing to follow the guidelines set forth...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Appleton, WI
Local
Wisconsin Education
City
Oconto, WI
City
Green Bay, WI
Green Bay, WI
Education
City
De Pere, WI
De Pere, WI
Education
WBAY Green Bay

WATCH: Green Bay K-9s honored with memorial

Wisconsin is dealing with the have the BA.2 subvariant of Omicron. 21 people were shot in Milwaukee after Game 6 of the Bucks-Celtics series. The high school’s orchard will start producing fruit in four to five years, and when it does the entire community will benefit. Updated: 3 hours...
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Homes surrounded by Oconto flooding

The sheriff is warning people to respect the power of Mother Nature. Appleton schools canceled classes. Green Bay schools informed parents how they're keeping students cool.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Green Bay hospital provides additional ways to obtain baby formula

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – With the national baby formula shortage affecting mothers and newborns, some are switching to purchasing breastmilk. HSHS Saint Vincent Hospital in Green Bay partnered with Mothers’ Milk Bank of the Western Great Lakes to create the area’s first breastmilk dispensary in 2019.
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Hmong American Day Festival in Appleton inspires confidence through culture

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Today is Hmong American Day, May 14. Across states like Wisconsin and Minnesota, it’s a chance to honor Hmong history and their contributions to this country. Especially through music and traditional dances. “Dancing is a way to express our culture on-stage and showcase what our...
APPLETON, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#K9s Updated
WBAY Green Bay

Denmark High School now home to large-scale orchard

DENMARK, Wis. (WBAY) - A local high school becomes the first in Northeast Wisconsin to plant a large-scale orchard. Dozens of fruit trees are now in the ground at Denmark High School, making for a busy couple of days for ag students outside the classroom. “We’ve been planting an orchard...
DENMARK, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Triplets graduate together at St. Norbert

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - St. Norbert College’s commencement was a family affair for the Earings. Triplets Taylor, Madison and Kylie Earing finished their undergraduate degrees together. “Us together just made it feel more like home,” Kylie said when reflecting on her college experience. Taylor majored in Sociology...
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Consumer First Alert

High temperatures will make it into the 70s area wide today. It will turn slightly cooler into the start of the work week with highs in the 60s. High temperatures will once again make it above average as temperatures will climb into the 70s. Updated: 15 hours ago. The Community...
APPLETON, WI
WausauPilot

Fire danger ‘near critical’ in Wausau, northwest Wisconsin

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is asking the public to avoid burning due to near critical fire danger in the Wausau area and across northwest Wisconsin. Dry and breezy conditions, and low relative humidity, are creating near-critical fire conditions today, especially in the northwest. High wind gusts may be possible.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
WBAY Green Bay

WATCH: Racers gearing up for Green Bay marathon

The Community Foundation for the Fox Valley Region said Appleton was actually the first city in Wisconsin to proclaim Hmong American Day on May 14 in 2015. The challenge coincides with the Cellcom marathon, as physical fitness is linked to positive effects on mental health. Updated: 2 hours ago. Wisconsin...
GREEN BAY, WI
WNCY

Advocate Aurora to Build Hospital in Fond du Lac

FOND DU LAC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Advocate Aurora Health plans to expand its existing Fond du Lac health center into a hospital. Construction on the 70,000-square-foot hospital is expected to begin this month. It will be called Aurora Medical Center – Fond du Lac. When construction is complete,...
WBAY Green Bay

3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Tick season

Wisconsin is dealing with the have the BA.2 subvariant of Omicron. 21 people were shot in Milwaukee after Game 6 of the Bucks-Celtics series. The high school’s orchard will start producing fruit in four to five years, and when it does the entire community will benefit.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Appleton officer honored for saving a life

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - In a room full of colleagues Officer Payne Hughes received one of about a dozen awards from the Appleton Police Department Monday. Only his came from saving a life during a call concerning a disturbance. “On arrival I located a male that was on the sidewalk...
APPLETON, WI
WBAY Green Bay

WATCH: Rooftop challenge raises money for mental health resources

The Community Foundation for the Fox Valley Region said Appleton was actually the first city in Wisconsin to proclaim Hmong American Day on May 14 in 2015. Wisconsin Ukrainians is using the money to buy and deliver critical supplies. Updated: 5 hours ago. The rally concluded at the Brown County...
APPLETON, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Kimberly wins FVA Track and Field Meet

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Papermakers dominated at the FVA Track and Field Meet Monday night at Appleton North, winning both the girls and boys championships. Oshkosh North’s Devin Williams beat West’s Ja’Siah Williams to win the boys 200 meter. On the girls side, Appleton North’s Kalea...
APPLETON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: Webster Ave. and University Ave. reopened

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department has given an update on the closure of North Webster Avenue and University Avenue. According to officers, the intersection is now open. NOW: Green Bay Police Department asking motorists to avoid Webster Avenue and University Avenue. SUNDAY, 5/15/2022, 9:53...
GREEN BAY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy