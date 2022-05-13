ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmira, NY

Remains of Korean War Soldier Identified, to be Buried in Elmira

By Renata Stiehl
NewsChannel 36
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WENY) -- The remains of a Korean War soldier who went missing in action in 1950 have been positively identified, and will be laid to rest in Elmira. United States Army Corporal Robert C. Agard, Jr. will be interred at Forest Lawn Memorial Park...

www.weny.com

Comments / 2

Related
NewsChannel 36

Steuben County Reports 588 new COVID cases

BATH, N.Y. (WENY) - The Steuben County Public Health department has reported 588 new COVID cases since last week's update. This figure does not include at home rapid tests. The county still remains in the high COVID community level and masking indoors is still recommended. The health department recommends that...
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Elmira, NY
State
Hawaii State
Elmira, NY
Government
WBRE

Family found after being lost in woods overnight

MCINTYRE TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A family has been found after going missing in the woods Sunday night in Lycoming County. According to the Bradford County Communication Center, search crews were looking for three children and two adult hikers that were missing since Sunday night. The family, including their dog, was found safely and […]
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
Hot 99.1

Man in Upstate NY Arrested for Illegal Plates- Can You Tell Why?

Would you have been able to recognize what was fake about the New York State license plate in the picture below?. A man in Upstate NY was arrested last week for having an illegal New York license plate on his car. It was spotted by a trained professional from the New York State Police, but only after it was explained to me was I able to determine the difference. Can you spot what makes this a fake?
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Korean War#United States Army#Weny#The Department Of Defense#Mia Accounting Agency#Americans
FingerLakes1.com

Corning woman arrested for DWAI drugs

Police arrested a Corning woman following a traffic stop. According to a news release, State Police out of Horseheads arrested Tracy A. Carl, 35, of Corning for driving while ability impaired by drugs. Carl was initially stopped on State Route 13 in the town of Veteran. While being interviewed, the...
CORNING, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Conklin Residents and Neighbors React Following Buffalo Mass Shooting

The Town of Conklin, with around 5,000 residents, found itself in the national spotlight over the weekend, following the news that the mass shooter who murdered 10 people at a Buffalo supermarket on Saturday, was one of their own. Eighteen year old Payton Gendron, a resident on Amber Hill Drive in Conklin, taken into custody, and his home, the site of an FBI investigation from Saturday night through Monday morning.
CONKLIN, NY
WNEP-TV 16

Raid near PA follows supermarket shooting in Buffalo

CONKLIN, N.Y. — Newswatch 16 has learned that an address associated with the alleged shooter in Buffalo is not far from northeastern Pennsylvania; Conklin is right over the New York state line. We saw New York State Police and ATF going in and out of the home in this...
CONKLIN, NY
WETM 18 News

Town of Southport holds time capsule unveiling at Chapel Park

SOUTHPORT, N.Y. (WETM) — Residents of Southport and the surrounding area celebrated a special event at Chapel Park on Saturday. The town unveiled the 200-year time capsule that will be going into the ground at the end of summer. Multiple tents were set up to hold vendors and live music while residents enjoyed a day […]
ELMIRA, NY
News 8 WROC

State police arrest Rochester man for guns and drugs

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man is facing multiple charges after a traffic stop on the city’s northeast side Sunday. New York State Police officials say 29-year-old Tireek Burden was pulled over around 8:30 p.m. on North Clinton Avenue. Authorities say Burden was in possession of two illegal handguns and drugs. According to police, […]
96.1 The Eagle

Identity Unknown: Fishermen Find Body Washed Up on New York Shoreline

New York State Police are investigating whose body was found washed up on a shoreline in a bay area adjacent to Lake Ontario. The grisly discovery was made by fishermen who reported finding the body on Thursday afternoon on the shoreline of Blind Sodus Bay in the town of Wolcott. The small town of approximately 4,500 residents is located in the northeastern corner of Wayne County, approximately 90-minutes from the Utica-area.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FL Radio Group

Conklin Man Shoots 13 in Buffalo Tops

A shooting occurred in Buffalo Saturday at a Tops Friendly Market. The 18 year old shooter killed ten and wounded three in what is being described as a racially motivated shooting. Payton Gendron, the white gunman from Conklin, shot 11 black people and two white people at the supermarket. Police shot at him; however, a bullet proof vest protected him.
BUFFALO, NY
NewsChannel 36

Remembering Derrick Robie: Savona community unveils Derrick J. Robie Memorial Field

SAVONA, N.Y. (WENY) -- It was an emotional Saturday morning in Savona, as the community unveiled the Derrick J. Robie Memorial Field to the Robie family. Derrick Robie was just four years old when his life was taken in 1993. Nearly three decades later, his memory remains alive in the village of Savona. Thanks to the generosity of the community and the hard work of faculty and students at G-S-T BOCES, the community is making sure Derrick is always remembered. A renovated t-ball field, with the statue in his memory looking over the Derrick J. Robie Memorial Field, was unveiled at this morning’s ceremony. The statue now stands before a brand-new flagpole, walkway, and benches, all made possible through community support.
SAVONA, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy