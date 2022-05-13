Total Lunar Eclipse happening Sunday night

With so much wilderness right on the doorstep, there's always something to do in Montana, but the state is highly in tune with the rhythms of nature, and activities vary depending on the weather and season. Peak summer and winter always draw in a crowd, but the shoulder seasons of late spring and fall show a calmer, quieter side to the Big Sky state. Whenever you come, check if you can do the activities you want to do and see the places you want to see at that time of year.

