ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Total Lunar Eclipse happening Sunday night

KDVR.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe maximum eclipse will happen at 10:11pm Sunday night. Local tactical expert offers tips on what to do during …. Local tactical expert offers advice on mass shootings. Memorial cruise for Isabella...

kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Denver

Forecast Looking Good For Viewing Sunday’s Lunar Eclipse In Colorado

(CBS)– We have a special day coming up on Sunday in the astronomy world! It is a total lunar eclipse coming your way to finish out the weekend. This one is quite special. It is at a reasonable time with most of it happening before midnight. And it will be a Full, Super, Flower Moon! Super Blood Moon seen on May 26, 2021 in Chandigarh, India. (credit: Ravi Kumar/Hindustan Times via Getty Images) Weather this weekend will be warm with mid 60s expected in the Denver metro area to get the lunar festivities started on Sunday night. With mostly clear skies expected...
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
City
Denver, CO
County
Denver, CO
Mix 104.3 KMXY

At What Elevation Do Deer Turn Into Elk in Colorado?

One of the most common questions out-of-staters ask a Coloradan is, "At what elevation do deer turn into elk?" Well, we finally have an answer for you. According to our research, deer transform into elk around the elevation of 8008.5 feet. It's at this point, the doe-zone layer has been depleted enough to initiate the conversion process.
COLORADO STATE
lonelyplanet.com

When to go to Montana for spring flowers, summer sun, fall colors and winter snow

With so much wilderness right on the doorstep, there's always something to do in Montana, but the state is highly in tune with the rhythms of nature, and activities vary depending on the weather and season. Peak summer and winter always draw in a crowd, but the shoulder seasons of late spring and fall show a calmer, quieter side to the Big Sky state. Whenever you come, check if you can do the activities you want to do and see the places you want to see at that time of year.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mt Everest#Cruise#Climber#Mass Shootings#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
Science
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Late May Snow And Freeze Possible This Friday, Even In Denver

DENVER (CBS4) – Snow in late May is no stranger to Colorado, even across the lower elevations, including the Denver metro area. In fact, it was just a few years ago when Denver recorded three inches of snow on May 20, 2019. The snow was heavy and wet, breaking numerous tree limbs around the city. Damage from a late May snowfall near East Quincy Ave. and South Uravan St. in Aurora (CBS) (credit: CBS) A cold and potentially wet storm system will move into the northern and central Rockies later this week. It will have unseasonably cold air for this time of year....
DENVER, CO
Vail Daily

Stavney: Why Colorado is losing its mojo

As if nothing had changed while everything shifted, State Demographer Elizabeth Garner was back May 5 at the Silverthorne Pavilion where Northwest Colorado Council of Governments hosted the first in-person Regional Economic Summit in three years. What sounded like far-off warnings in 2019 are now upon us. My big takeaway:...
COLORADO STATE
Midland Reporter-Telegram

The Colorado River is in crisis, and it's getting worse every day

The Colorado River is in crisis - one deepening by the day. It is a powerhouse: a 1,450-mile waterway that stretches from the Rocky Mountains to the Sea of Cortez, serving 40 million people in seven U.S. states, 30 federally recognized tribes and Mexico. It hydrates 5 million acres of agricultural land and provides critical habitat for rare fish, birds and plants.
COLORADO STATE
Aspen Times

Stuck in the Rockies: Skiing Colorado’s 13ers

For more info and a comprehensive list of Colorado 13ers and 14ers, go to peakbagger.com. By the time the month of May arrives, many locals have hung up their skis and gotten out of town. Some head to the beach, others visit family or road trip out to the desert. I don’t blame them. Winter is long, and it can be nice to get out of your ski boots.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Pattern Change Could Be In The Works For Next Week

DENVER (CBS4) – Another dry and warm weekend is in store for Colorado with sunny to mostly sunny skies expected statewide. We will have wind both days but it shouldn’t be as strong as we saw earlier in the week with gusts averaging 15 to 25 mph. There will be one exception to this and that will be for central and south-central Colorado, where some places may gust in the 30-40 mph range at times and that is where we have Red Flag Warnings in effect through sunset today. Areas near fires will have air quality issues today, such as in...
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy