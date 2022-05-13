Total Lunar Eclipse happening Sunday night

DENVER (CBS4) – Snow in late May is no stranger to Colorado, even across the lower elevations, including the Denver metro area. In fact, it was just a few years ago when Denver recorded three inches of snow on May 20, 2019. The snow was heavy and wet, breaking numerous tree limbs around the city.
Damage from a late May snowfall near East Quincy Ave. and South Uravan St. in Aurora (CBS)
(credit: CBS)
A cold and potentially wet storm system will move into the northern and central Rockies later this week. It will have unseasonably cold air for this time of year....
