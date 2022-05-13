Imperial Beach grandmother punched in road rage attack

IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. (KGTV) - For the first time, an Imperial Beach grandmother is speaking out about the road rage incident that left her with serious injuries and lingering effects.

“It’s like a sharp pain on side of the head every other day. Sometimes, it’s every day,” said Lisa Stone.

Six weeks later, the reminders are there, physical and mental.

“Kind of afraid to drive at night,” said Stone, 61.

Around 7:30 p.m. on March 31, Stone was behind the wheel of her Volkswagen Beetle and was just about home after a visit to her daughter's place, when she turned from Palm Ave. to 13th Street.

A short distance away, Stone says she was making a left turn onto Calla Street, when she noticed a black SUV suddenly next to her, in the oncoming lane, trying to pass her. It couldn't because at that moment, a car was making a right turn from Calla Street. Stone proceeded to make her left turn.

Moments later, the SUV appeared again.

“He pulled up in front of me, slammed on his brakes and got out of his car, started walking toward my vehicle,” said Stone.

Stone says the man, in his 30s, looked upset.

"I was nervous. I was scared, because I didn't' know what he was doing as he got closer to my vehicle,“ said Stone.

She tried to push the button to raise the window, but she was too slow, and then, he was at her window.

“He said f*** you, and then he punched me in the side of the face,” said Stone.

Dazed, Stone pulled her car into reverse, before driving off, while he sped away. When she got home, she called 911.

Stone suffered a black eye, a concussion and brain bleed.

A month and a half later, she’s enduring frequent, painful headaches. Stone, who is epileptic but hadn't suffered a seizure for months, has had four seizures since the incident.

Doctors told Stone, who's had cataract surgery in the past, that her eye had been damaged.

"I see black spots, every day. They’re monitoring it, worried my retina may become detached,” said Stone.

As Stone deals with the effects of the attack, she is also beginning her search for justice.

"If anybody has seen anything, please call up and say something,” said Stone.

Stone worries about what could happen next.

“It's scary if this is what world is coming to … You can't just go around punching people in the face. If he gets away with it, he's going to do it again. Next time, it could be worse,” said Stone.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.