Manistee, MI

U.S. 31 bridge in Manistee to see lane closures this month

By Michelle Graves
The News Advocate
5 days ago
 5 days ago
The Michigan Department of Transportation will be cleaning and inspecting the U.S. 31 bascule bridge in Manistee this...

The News Advocate

The News Advocate

Manistee County, MI
The News Advocate provides compelling content featuring education, religion, senior activities, local history, and local entertainment. High school sports and activities that abound along the Lake Michigan shoreline are reflective of the passion of the community.

