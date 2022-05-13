U.S. 31 bridge in Manistee to see lane closures this month

For the past few weeks I've seen many groups on Facebook share photos of dead fish which are popping up all over Michigan beaches from Traverse City to the shores of Lake Michigan. Many people have been asking why there are so many of them, why they died and what can be done about them. The cause has been the biggest concern but it turns out it may be nothing more than a fish who isn't adapted to our waters making its way into our lakes, as one person suggested:

TRAVERSE CITY, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO