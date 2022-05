Investigation is underway into the in-custody death of a Hearne man in Brazos County. According to the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office, 44-year-old Terrance D’Shawn Hammond was transported around 8:30 a.m. Friday from the Brazos County Detention Center to St. Joseph’s Hospital in Bryan after jail staff said he appeared to be in medical distress. He was pronounced dead at the hospital just before 9 a.m.

