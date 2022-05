To be fair, Assemblyman Devon Mathis (R-Porterville) didn’t come up with the idea of allocating a percentage of the state budget to accomplish a policy priority. He got that idea from the California Teachers Association, which back in 1988 convinced voters to approve an initiative constitutional amendment that required a minimum of 40 percent of California’s general fund spending to be used for K-14 education. But Mathis had the temerity to be one of the first legislators to emulate the concept, when in 2019 he introduced to the State Assembly the “Clean Water for All Act,” which would have given voters a chance to allocate another slice of the general fund to a specific purpose, in this case, funding water infrastructure.

