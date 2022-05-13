GR Starbuck location votes to unionize

GRAND RAPIDS (WOOD-AM) - Police say three weekend incidents involving gunfire are being investigated on the southeast side of Grand Rapids. Two of the gun-related incidents were deadly. Police say two people were shot near Kalamazoo and 44th late Saturday. One person died. Early Sunday, vehicles businesses in the eastown...
GRAND RAPIDS (WOOD-AM) - Grand Rapids police are investigating after someone arrived at a hospital with a gunshot wound last night. WOOD-TV says it happened around 9 p.m. The person's injuries are not considered to be life-threatening.
The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says a woman was injured in a rollover crash on I-196 east of Hudsonville on Monday afternoon. The incident happened around 3:15 p.m. near M-6 in Georgetown Township. Officials say an SUV went off the shoulder, hit a guardrail and rolled down an embankment. The...
