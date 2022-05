OMAHA, Neb. (FOX 42 KPTM) — A pro abortion protest happened on Saturday in front of the Douglas County Court House and hundreds of people came out to show their support. “The right for them to live freely and to be able to get abortion no matter what the situation is whether its for a medical reason or just because they want to it’s really nobody’s business,” said Yazmine an abortion supporter.

OMAHA, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO