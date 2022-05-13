City of Sioux Falls Launches Storm Recovery Website

The Mitchell City Council meets at 6 PM at City Hall in downtown Mitchell. The agenda includes action to approve a quote for the replacement of several windows on the third and fourth floors in the downtown Mitchell building which formerly housed the Crafty Fox. The city owned the building and had applied for grants to help repair the windows. The building has since been sold to a California man, but the city must still approve the repairs and the contractor who will perform the work. Deadwood grant funds in the amount of $40,000 were awarded to the city for the window work.

MITCHELL, SD ・ 18 HOURS AGO