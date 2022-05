Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cotton by NWS

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Mostly sunny skies today, though wildfires out west will keep a smoky haze across the Southern Plains. Temperatures will only get up to the low/mid 90s with winds out of the east at 5-15 mph. A stationary front will lift up north as a warm front later today, as a few isolated showers and storms could develop beneath the front and ahead of a dryline later this afternoon and evening. Models are still in disagreement with each other as of this morning, with coverage mainly limited to northern and western portions of Texoma. This is another conditional setup, as capping in place and a near-surface temperature inversion this afternoon will limit how much rain we see, if any at all. If any storms do fire up, there is the chance they could become strong-to-severe, with main concerns being wind gusts up to 60 mph and hail up to the size of quarters.

LAWTON, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO