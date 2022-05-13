Special Weather Statement issued for Hamilton by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-15 17:26:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-15 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Alachua; Columbia; Hamilton; Suwannee; Union The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Alachua County in northern Florida Southwestern Union County in northern Florida Southern Columbia County in northern Florida Northeastern Suwannee County in northern Florida Southeastern Hamilton County in northern Florida * Until 600 PM EDT. * At 525 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Suwannee Springs to near Columbia, moving north at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Lake City, White Springs, Suwannee Springs, Columbia, Fort White, Wellborn, Upland Pines, Providence, Five Points and Watertown. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

ALACHUA COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO