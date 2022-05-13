Unique ‘KC Brick Store’ opens in Overland Park

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - A new store in Overland Park is celebrating its grand opening today, hoping to bring out the kid in all of us.

There was already a line well before the new KC Brick Store even opened its doors.

The store buys and sells new and used Lego. It’s the only store of its kind in the metro.

“Yeah, it’s a dream come true,” said Dan Barton.

Dan and Eric Barton collected Lego for years, preparing for this day.

There are Lego sets, individual bricks, and Lego people.

“I like to take people apart and build new people,” said one customer named Andrew.

Some people are looking for specific Lego.

“I’m looking for some knights, swords, and helmets maybe,” said Victor Yarin.

There’s a lot to go through.

“It’s a lot,” said Yarin. “The most I’ve seen at one place at a time. Definitely. Like, a trillion here in one spot.”

“I’m having fun rearranging the Legos,” said customer Rubner Sanchez. “You get to build whatever you want.”

“This is a really well-put-together store,” Yarin said. “Like, for the first used Lego store in Kansas City, they’re doing a great job.”

“It’s been really good,” Dan Barton said. “We’ve had a lot of people coming in saying, ‘You know, this is something we’ve needed in the area for a long time. I’m so glad you guys have done this.’”

He said there’s even more to come. He said he ran out of time before he could get everything on display.

“There’s always going to be something new,” he said. “There will always be a different store each time you walk in.”

The Bartons plan to have events at the store, such as building nights and competitions. They’ll even host birthday parties.