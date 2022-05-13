ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern tests positive for COVID-19

 3 days ago

May 13 (Reuters) - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern tested positive for COVID-19 with moderate symptoms, her office said in a statement on Saturday.

She will not be in Parliament this week for the government’s Emissions Reduction Plan on Monday and the coming Budget on Thursday.

“Travel arrangements for her trade mission to the United States are unaffected at this stage”, the statement added. (Reporting by Akanksha Khushi in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)

