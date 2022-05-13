ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Britain delays ban on promotion of high-sugar foods

By James Davey
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SzLy2_0fdbBEYZ00

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain will delay by a year new rules banning multi-buy deals on foods and drinks high in fat, salt, or sugar (HFSS), with the government saying on Saturday it needed more time given the cost of living crisis.

The ban on the deals, including “buy one get one free” (BOGOF), “3 for 2”, and restrictions on free refills for soft drinks, had been due to come into force in October.

Its delay angered anti-obesity campaigners.

Economies across the world have been affected by higher than expected global energy and goods prices, partly because of the war in Ukraine, leading to increased costs across supply chains that are affecting both businesses and consumers.

“Pausing restrictions on deals like buy one get one free will allow us to understand its impact on consumers in light of an unprecedented global economic situation,” public health minister Maggie Throup said.

Britain’s Royal College of Physicians criticised the delay.

“This is incredibly disappointing and short-sighted, especially in light of the recent World Health Organization report showing that only in the United States is the level of obesity higher than in Europe,” said Professor Rachel Batterham, the RCP’s special adviser on obesity.

The government said new rules banning HFSS adverts on television before 9 p.m. and paid-for adverts online would also be paused for a year, meaning they will not come into force until January 2024.

This was blamed on a delay to the legislative process, as well as a “growing recognition that the industry needs more time to prepare”.

However, new rules limiting the location of HFSS foods in stores will go ahead as planned in October.

These will mean less healthy products can no longer be promoted in the most visible locations, such as checkouts, store entrances, aisle ends and their online equivalents.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

UK says it will end overseas aid spending in China

LONDON, May 17 (Reuters) - Britain's Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said on Tuesday his department would end all overseas aid spending in China. "We'll work with China to tackle global challenges, but we can make a bigger difference spending UK aid where it is more needed," Kwarteng said on Twitter, adding that last year UK aid to China was around 13 million pounds ($16.2 million).
U.K.
The Independent

Putin could withdraw from Ukraine because of ‘massive’ popularity in Russia, says Boris Johnson

Vladimir Putin is so popular in Russia that he has the “political space” to withdraw his forces from Ukraine, said Boris Johnson.The prime minister said the Russian president still has “massive backing” from his own people despite international outrage over the invasion.“The Russian public overwhelming back Putin,” Mr Johnson told Talk TV. “Therefore he has the political margin for manoeuvre from within Russia … Putin has far more political space to back down, to withdraw.”The PM added: “There could come a point when he could say to the Russian people, ‘The military-technical operation that we launched in Ukraine has...
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

To prevent escapes, North Korea confiscates passports of officials sent abroad

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. North Korea is now confiscating the passports of both managers and workers stationed abroad to prevent them from escaping, sources in China and Russia told RFA. Pyongyang dispatches legions of workers to both Russia and China...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sugar#Britain#Soft Drinks#Europe#Uk#World Health Organization#Hfss
The Independent

Families of people who died after taking Covid vaccine ‘ignored’ as zero compensation payouts made

Families with loved ones who died or suffered severe side effects after receiving the Covid vaccine say they are being “ignored”.More than 1,200 claims have been made to the Vaccines Damages Payment Scheme (VDPS), which entitles successful applicants to up to £120,000 if a causal link between vaccination and severe reaction, culminating in injury or death, is proven.But to date, the government is yet to pay out any form of compensation for affected individuals.Some applicants have been waiting nearly a year, despite families having medical certificates confirming that vaccination was responsible for the death of their loved ones.The government says...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

U.S. relieved as China appears to heed warnings on Russia

WASHINGTON, May 3 (Reuters) - Two months after warning that Beijing appeared poised to help Russia in its fight against Ukraine, senior U.S. officials say they have not detected overt Chinese military and economic support, a welcome development in the tense U.S.-China relationship. U.S. officials told Reuters in recent days...
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obesity
NewsBreak
Health
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Public Health
americanmilitarynews.com

US says seven Boeing planes belonging to Belarus’s national airline violate US export controls

This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. The U.S. Commerce Department has identified seven Boeing 737 Planes operated by Belarusian national carrier Belavia that are in apparent violation of U.S. export controls. The aircraft are the first to be identified since restrictions...
U.S. POLITICS
Daily Mail

Russians loot Ukrainian museums: Troops steal ancient golden crown of feared 2,500-year-old Scythian civilisation who were notorious for using slaughtered enemies' scalps as handkerchiefs

Russian soldiers looted ancient Ukrainian gold while holding museum staff at gunpoint. A lab coat-wearing official led a squad of troops with machine guns into the Museum of Local Lore in occupied Melitopol, close to annexed Crimea on Friday. After inspecting thousands of the museum's most precious treasures with protective...
MUSEUMS
ohmymag.co.uk

Expert predicts that Europe could be plunged into a complete blackout for 10 days

Blackout and crisis preparedness expert Herbert Saurugg has recently warned against the complete power grid blackout that could plunge entire Europe into darkness. He predicts a widespread blackout could be lurking in the not too distant future and such an event can cause extremely chaotic conditions worldwide. However, those who are prepared for an emergency can definitely bridge the difficult days well.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Reuters

437K+
Followers
328K+
Post
207M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy