Laconia, NH

Elderly highrise residents coping — more or less — to life without an elevator

By MICHAEL MORTENSEN, THE LACONIA DAILY SUN
laconiadailysun.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLACONIA — At Lake Village Apartments, home to 70 mostly-elderly residents, life has been anything but normal since Easter Sunday four weeks ago. That’s when the elevator in the six-story building conked out. The company that manages the facility wants to get the elevator up and running...

www.laconiadailysun.com

laconiadailysun.com

Selina Edson: Lake Village Apartments residents inconvenienced without elevator

I'm a concerned citizen just trying to look out for the elderly who live at Lake Village Apartments that need people to support them through times like these because they are afraid to speak for themselves due to repercussions. I just want to make sure that the elderly people are getting fair treatment, I truly believe that the elderly people would like to go outside and sit or go visit family and not have to worry about climbing stairs or waiting for the next chair lift. I don't live there but I do have friends that do and I truly feel bad for them, I don't expect you to agree with me on this situation but if it was your family or friends living there you would only want the best for them as well. I'm just hoping for the best turn out with this elevator situation as soon as possible.
LACONIA, NH
laconiadailysun.com

HPM Insurance relocates Laconia office

LACONIA — HPM Insurance has relocated its Laconia office from 208 Union Avenue to 67 Water Street, Unit 201, in the commercial condo units of the former Iron Foundry. This new location is just 0.5 miles from its former location in Laconia. It enables the HPM team to enjoy Laconia's many benefits of being in the revitalized downtown area, such as access to the WOW trail for a lunchtime stroll or walkability to downtown eateries. There is also plenty of parking for HPM Insurance clients and has an elevator to make an in-person visit easy for everyone.
LACONIA, NH
WCAX

Firefighters making progress on northern NH fire

CONWAY, N.H. (AP) — A forest fire in northern New Hampshire is down to a little over 100 acres, and rain on Monday helped firefighters’ efforts, forest officials said. The Bemis Fire is in Crawford Notch State Park, the White Mountain National Forest and on private land. It’s comprised of three smaller fires.
ENVIRONMENT
Government
laconiadailysun.com

Kathy Elliott: Roller Coaster Road property is like driving by a museum

I am a lifelong resident of Meredith and I travel Parade Road daily. The property on the corner of Roller Coaster Road has fascinated me for years. His collection of antique cars, motorcycles and boats is amazing, it's like driving by a museum and I break my neck trying to see what he has in his yard and field, by no means do I ever see a junkyard. I'm not sure why the city of Laconia is so bent on bothering this guy but for many of us we actually enjoy his homestead.
LACONIA, NH
97.5 WOKQ

Drivers On This Massachusetts Highway Had a Cruel Reality Check Over the Weekend

As soon as the sun rose on Saturday, it didn't take long for it to feel like we skipped right over spring (which it feels like we've barely had) and kicked summer right into gear. Areas of New England (mostly inland) hit 90 degrees, with coastal areas still feeling summerish with temps in the 80s, giving Mainers, Granite Staters, and other New Englanders a real good reason to get outdoors.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WHAV

Councilors Agree Haverhill Residents May Keep Farm Animals, Utilities Should Replace Trees

The Haverhill City Council made final last week a residents’ right to keep farm animals and took steps to ensure trees chopped down by utilities will be replaced properly. Speaking for the Board of Health, City Solicitor William D. Cox Jr. asked the Council to make a change in the Haverhill zoning code affecting the number of animals allowed in a home. The ordinance, as written, allows for no more than four pets in one home, but the Board of health asked for changes.
HAVERHILL, MA
97.5 WOKQ

Wildfires in New Hampshire Burn 175 Acres

First the iconic Red Jacket Inn bursts into flames...now the White Mountain National Forest?. As devastating as it is, the White Mountains did in fact have around 175 acres roasted by wildfires this past weekend, according to a WMUR article. Forest fires are often something we see on the news...
94.9 HOM

This NH Cemetery Received Another Name Due to Being Haunted

There are many haunted locations no matter where you go. According to New Hampshire Magazine, Pine Hill Cemetery, also known as Blood Cemetery in Hollis, NH is one of New Hampshire's haunted cemeteries. It's not called Blood Cemetery due to actual blood, but rather the fact that Abel Blood is...
HOLLIS, NH
mynbc5.com

Planned Parenthood set to close some health centers in Vermont and New Hampshire

COLCHESTER, Vt. — Planned Parenthood of Northern New England says it will close four health centers in Vermont and one in New Hampshire next month. It will also expand the days of operation at seven others in the region to remain sustainable. It will close part-time health centers in Bennington, Hyde Park, Middlebury, and St. Albans, Vermont, and in Claremont, New Hampshire.
VERMONT STATE
laconiadailysun.com

Jim Morrison: Moultonborough community has spoken for fifth time about the HUB

What should the selectboard in Moultonborough do about the HUB? The answer is nothing. The community has spoken for the fifth time. The community does not support a multi-million dollar community center. Wash your hands of this project. That is what the community said at Town Meeting again. If the HUB group wants to move forward fine but they should not receive any support from the selectboard as the community has spoken.
MOULTONBOROUGH, NH
vanyaland.com

The Thing in the Spring condenses footprint and relocates to Keene

After 13 years in downtown Peterborough, The Thing in the Spring is shapeshifting. The eclectic New Hampshire music festival will take place in neighboring town Keene this year, bringing 35 artists to Nova Arts between Thursday (May 19) and Sunday evening (May 22). The festival’s new format condenses its footprint significantly; all sets this weekend will take place at one of Nova Arts’ two stages, as opposed to years past, when the festivities spread across multiple venues, museums, and galleries.
KEENE, NH
Boston 25 News WFXT

Two more bodies recovered from Worcester fire

WORCESTER, Mass. — Tom Natoli came to his former home on Gage Street, hoping to recover some old family pictures. It would be a miracle if those photos survived. Early Saturday morning, a fierce fire tore through the multi-family dwelling – displacing at least 20 residents and killing at least four.
WORCESTER, MA
Seacoast Current

Fire Destroys Victorian Home in York Beach, Maine

A fire Friday afternoon fanned by an ocean breeze heavily damaged a York Beach house that dates back to the late 1800's. Flames broke out on the ocean side of the Victorian-style house on Freeman Street near Wellington Avenue around 2 p.m., York Beach Assistant Fire Chief Paul Banville told NewsCenter Maine.
YORK, ME
mynbc5.com

Vermont man traps bobcat in bathroom following attack

WINDSOR, Vt. — An older Vermont man is safe this morning after he was attacked by a bobcat inside his house. This happened in the town of Windsor on Friday morning. Police believe the animal chased a housecat into the home, through the front door. That's when it encountered...
WINDSOR, VT
97.5 WOKQ

Rochester, NH, City Council Votes to Remove Member

The Rochester City Council "fired" a member Thursday night following allegations of sexual harassment. The allegations against Christopher Rice, who held Ward 5 Seat A, were brought to the city's attention in March, and a special investigative committee was announced at the council meeting on April 5. It was the first time such a hearing had been held by the city council.
ROCHESTER, NH
nbcboston.com

Man Dies on High Voltage Rail at Park Street T Stop

A man is dead after coming into contact with the high voltage third rail at Boston's Park Street MBTA station Saturday night, according to transit police. MBTA police say the man fell onto the tracks and touched the third rail, which powers the trains, shortly after 10 p.m. According to...
BOSTON, MA
Clock Online

329 Old Lake Shore Road #4

Two Bedroom Condo Located in Gilford - Long Term Rental - Schedule a time to come see this immaculate 2 bedroom condo that was remodeled within last two years! Conveniently located in Gilford in the Lakes Region and just minutes from Lake Winnipesaukee! Only a short drive to all the common conveniences and stores of Laconia & Gilford. This first floor unit has a large open concept living room and eat-in kitchen, two good sized bedrooms and a full bathroom. There is a small porch off of the living area, perfect for a quiet cup of coffee in the morning! Situated in a quiet, residential area with lots of parking right in front of the home. There is a washer/dryer in unit, as well! No pets and no smoking allowed. Available for $1500/month plus utilities. Make an appointment now to see this great location!
GILFORD, NH
CBS Boston

Mass. man killed in police shooting at Space Force Station in NH identified as Michael Foley

NEW BOSTON, N.H. (CBS) – Michael Foley, a 33-year-old from Massachusetts, was identified Monday as the man killed in a police shooting last week at the New Boston Space Force Station in New Hampshire. It happened around 11:30 p.m. Friday on an access road to the facility on Chestnut Hill Road in New Boston. It is not clear what led up to the shooting, and New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella did not say what town Foley was from. A New Boston police officer and contracted security member were involved in the shooting. An autopsy showed Foley’s cause of death was a single gunshot wound. No further information is expected to be released until the officer and security member have been formally interviewed by investigators.
NEW BOSTON, NH

