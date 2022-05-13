Elderly highrise residents coping — more or less — to life without an elevator

Two Bedroom Condo Located in Gilford - Long Term Rental - Schedule a time to come see this immaculate 2 bedroom condo that was remodeled within last two years! Conveniently located in Gilford in the Lakes Region and just minutes from Lake Winnipesaukee! Only a short drive to all the common conveniences and stores of Laconia & Gilford. This first floor unit has a large open concept living room and eat-in kitchen, two good sized bedrooms and a full bathroom. There is a small porch off of the living area, perfect for a quiet cup of coffee in the morning! Situated in a quiet, residential area with lots of parking right in front of the home. There is a washer/dryer in unit, as well! No pets and no smoking allowed. Available for $1500/month plus utilities. Make an appointment now to see this great location!
Comments / 0