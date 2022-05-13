Elderly highrise residents coping — more or less — to life without an elevator

I'm a concerned citizen just trying to look out for the elderly who live at Lake Village Apartments that need people to support them through times like these because they are afraid to speak for themselves due to repercussions. I just want to make sure that the elderly people are getting fair treatment, I truly believe that the elderly people would like to go outside and sit or go visit family and not have to worry about climbing stairs or waiting for the next chair lift. I don't live there but I do have friends that do and I truly feel bad for them, I don't expect you to agree with me on this situation but if it was your family or friends living there you would only want the best for them as well. I'm just hoping for the best turn out with this elevator situation as soon as possible.

LACONIA, NH ・ 10 HOURS AGO